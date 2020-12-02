La Crosse Common Council looks at 3% raise for police

La Crosse police could see a raise early next year if a new union contract gets the greenlight from the La Crosse Common Council.
The contract between the La Crosse Professional Police Non-Supervisory Association, the union that represents the Police Department, and the city of La Crosse calls for a 3% annual raise for the department for the next three years.
The wage increase would occur twice a year — by 1% each January and by 2% each September over the course of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Currently, La Crosse police officers are among some of the highest paid city employees, and the Police Department has one of the largest budgets in the city.
In total, the city police department collects roughly $8.5 million in paychecks currently.
The average La Crosse police official made on average between $64,000-$105,000 last year.
The current contract between the city and union is set to expire at the end of the calendar year, and will go before the city's Finance and Personnel Committee Thursday. If approved, it will then head to the Common Council next week, Thursday, Dec. 10.
Support Local Journalism
The new agreement also cleans up language about medical benefits, funeral leave, uniforms, paid time off, shift assignments, due payments and removes positions that have since been dissolved.
A contract with a union representing the city's public transit department is also going before the committee and council, and calls for a 2.5% annual raise for all employees for the next two years.
The raises come at a time when the city is facing an uphill economic climb because of the pandemic. Over the summer, the city made cuts to its budget to the tune of $4.42 million, which resulted in layoffs and furloughs, largely for library staff.
The city has not bended to calls from local activists to reduce funding for the police department after a summer of Black Lives Matter protests, and similar calls nationwide.
The La Crosse Police Department received a slight decrease in its operating budget this year, and was largely untouched by budget cuts over the summer.
The School District of La Crosse is set to decide the future of police in its schools later this month, after its contract with the Police Department to employ five officers at schools is set to expire in the summer — another consideration of reform inspired by protests.
The Finance and Personnel Committee will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to take up the raise agreements.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.