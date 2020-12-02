La Crosse Common Council looks at 3% raise for police

La Crosse police could see a raise early next year if a new union contract gets the greenlight from the La Crosse Common Council.

The contract between the La Crosse Professional Police Non-Supervisory Association, the union that represents the Police Department, and the city of La Crosse calls for a 3% annual raise for the department for the next three years.

The wage increase would occur twice a year — by 1% each January and by 2% each September over the course of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Currently, La Crosse police officers are among some of the highest paid city employees, and the Police Department has one of the largest budgets in the city.

In total, the city police department collects roughly $8.5 million in paychecks currently.

The average La Crosse police official made on average between $64,000-$105,000 last year.