La Crosse Common Council: STAR Center greenlighted, mayor 'encouraged' county to extend COVID-19 restrictions

La Crosse's Common Council met virtually Thursday for the second time since COVID-19 began to spread in the community, passing several key pandemic-planning efforts and giving a large development project the green light.
The ongoing pandemic was certainly on the minds of members of the council as they worked through the agenda Thursday night, one of the items passed being a list of successors for each of them should they become unable to assume their duties.
The move is routine in moments like a public health crisis, officials said at last month's meeting, where La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's successor was confirmed as Council President Martin Gaul.
One agenda item — an amicus brief supporting the state's "safer at home" order — was considered moot after the state Supreme Court struck the restriction down on Wednesday.
Mayor Kabat emphasized that the decision whether to put La Crosse County on a local lockdown was in the hands of the county — with its health department and health experts — but he said he was hopeful it would enforce one.
"I strongly encouraged the La Crosse County Health Department to extend the 'safer at home order' — even if for just a week — or to develop a modified order, so that testing could be ramped up, a clear plan could be shared and we could avoid the confusion from safer-at-home to no limits at all," he said at the common council meeting.
"This did not happen," he said, and also wrote in a statement released shortly after his opening remarks.
Though the city did not have the power to enforce a closure of any sort, it still passed several pieces of legislation in an effort against the virus.
This included the city's "Economic Recession Plan," which will create a task force to oversee the city's spending and budget needs as it heads into what was deemed a "major recession."
The plan was approved, but rumbles of concern about city spending was apparent with the council.
"I don't see a tremendous difference, like we're trying to turn off the spigot," Council Member Jessica Olson said after reviewing some of the city's expenses.
Olson pointed to such expenses as $15,000 set aside for the Hmong New Year, though its celebration is still to be determined, or the $15,820 for La Crosse Center concessions, though the event center hasn't held an event since March, as examples.
"It's very gracious to try to say, well we want to keep paying everybody, regardless of if there's work to do," she said.
The city is predicted to lose about 8.65% of its revenue for 2020, or about $5.9 million, and as officials look for cuts in budgets, it was not lost on them that 75.5% of the city operating budget is dedicated to personnel.
"I think it's important to take a hard look," said Council Member Andrea Richmond of the expenses, adding that non-essential spending should be paused.
"I really don't see how we escape out of this without seriously considering furloughs, maybe even layoffs," Olson added.
Plans from this task force are expected to reach city officials by the end of this month.
Other COVID-19-related discussion among council members included the passing of reduced liquor license fees for businesses in the city, and the reminder that student move-out would be ongoing for the next three weekends.
And though many college students headed home when schools shutdown, it's expected that up to 12,000 people will flood to the city from out-of-town to move.
"I'm expecting the absolute worst of it to hit within the next 24 to 48 hours," said Olson, who represents a district where many college students call home.
According to Olson, she has been working with the county health department — which has deemed the move-out season as essential travel — to devise a plan, including warning residents to avoid stores, gas stations and hardware stores during these times, if possible.
STAR Center gets green light
One major non-virus legislation to pass was the rezoning of a piece of land on the corner of Lang Drive and St. Andrew Street — which was the final hurdle for the STAR Center.
The multiuse, all-abilities workout and therapy center hit a road bump earlier this year, when the council was unsure about its economic benefit to the community.
It referred the rezoning for the land for months, requesting that the developers of the $20 million facility provide an economic impact study to prove that it would bring economic stimulus to La Crosse, as officials expect it to be tax-exempt under state law.
The rezoning is contingent that the group purchases the land, provides receipts of any grants or funding for the project, and signs a contract binding it to $58,000 in municipal service payments annually.
If all three requirements are met by Oct. 9, the group will have the rezoning and can break ground on the STAR Center.
Though no official timeline is available for the project yet, the group said in March it hopes to have shovels in the dirt sometime next year.
