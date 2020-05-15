La Crosse Common Council: STAR Center greenlighted, mayor 'encouraged' county to extend COVID-19 restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse's Common Council met virtually Thursday for the second time since COVID-19 began to spread in the community, passing several key pandemic-planning efforts and giving a large development project the green light.

The ongoing pandemic was certainly on the minds of members of the council as they worked through the agenda Thursday night, one of the items passed being a list of successors for each of them should they become unable to assume their duties.

The move is routine in moments like a public health crisis, officials said at last month's meeting, where La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's successor was confirmed as Council President Martin Gaul.

One agenda item — an amicus brief supporting the state's "safer at home" order — was considered moot after the state Supreme Court struck the restriction down on Wednesday.

Mayor Kabat emphasized that the decision whether to put La Crosse County on a local lockdown was in the hands of the county — with its health department and health experts — but he said he was hopeful it would enforce one.