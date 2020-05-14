La Crosse Common Council: STAR Center greenlit, Kabat 'encouraged' county to enforce stay-at-home

According to Olson, she has been working with the county health department -- which has deemed the move-out season as essential travel -- to devise a plan, including warning residents to avoid stores, gas stations and hardware stores during these times, if possible.

STAR Center has the green light

One major non-virus legislation to pass was the rezoning of a piece of land on the corner of Lang Drive and St. Andrews Street — which was the final hurdle for the STAR Center.

The multi-use, all-abilities workout and therapy center hit a road bump earlier this year, when the council was unsure about its economic benefit to the community.

It referred the rezoning for the land for months, requesting that the developers of the $20 million facility provide an economic impact study to prove that it would bring economic stimulus to La Crosse, as officials expect it to be tax-exempt under state law.

The rezoning is contingent that the group purchases the land, provides receipts of any grants or funding for the project, and signs a contract binding it to $58,000 in municipal service payments annually.

If all three requirements are met by Oct. 9, the group will have the rezoning and can break ground on the STAR Center.

Though no official timeline is available for the project yet, the group said in March it hopes to have shovels in the dirt sometime next year.

