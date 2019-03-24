March 21 is designated as World Down Syndrome Day, but the Coulee Region continued the celebration Saturday with a Sock Hop Party, where toes were tapping and tunes were blasting as community members of all abilities got in the groove.
The 21st day of the third month signifies the trisomy of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome, and socks carry a special meaning of their own, stockings with horizontal stripes resembling a chromosome and wild patterned and colorful varieties a nod to the uniqueness and vibrancy of all individuals. Part of World Down Syndrome Day, observed by the United Nations since 2012, is the Lots of Socks campaign, and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin decided to keep in theme for its annual event.
About 100 community members attended the Sock Hop at the Concordia Ballroom, where the youngest revelers whirled hula hoops around their waists after munching on pizza and the older individuals chatted and laughed over lunch before taking a spin on the dance floor.
“I like the food, but I cannot wait to get out there and dance,” said Eddy Flood, 49, accompanied by childhood best friend Jay Davis, 55, Flood’s “sister from another mother” Sue Anne Davis-Mitley and her nephew Tai Hanna, 21.
A longtime member of DSAW and Special Olympics volunteer swim coach, Flood is an active member of the Down syndrome community, meeting with Davis every Thursday to eat pizza and watch WWF and one of four friends in the “Brothers of Down Syndrome” clan.
While Davis is a Justin Bieber fan and Hanna is keen on One Direction, Flood is loyal to ‘50s tunes, Dion and the Belmonts’ “Teenager in Love” his signature song. Davis and Flood joined hands when the music started, smiling and swaying with a few good-natured noogies on the head mixed in.
“I think people here really enjoy seeing the older guys (having fun),” said Davis-Mitley, who owns a day care and had her young charges, several of whom have Down Syndrome, create cards to give out on World Down Syndrome Day.
“I think it’s great,” Davis-Mitley said of having a globally recognized day. “When Jay and Eddy were born, doctors encouraged parents to put them in group homes or (care) centers and that’s not the case at all anymore. I think its good for people to know that people with Down syndrome are just so genuinely joyful. We’re seeing people with Down syndrome live long, long lives.”
Pam Pfister, mom of 5-year-old Quinn and a DSAW member, says it is important not to overlook the Down yndrome population, noting “People like Quinn are more the same than different.” Events like the Sock Hop Party allow parents to network, socialize and educate each other while the kids enjoy playing with their peers, she said.
DSAW event coordinator and volunteer Kimberly Grosskopf has a special place in her heart for children with the genetic disorder, having worked in pediatrics when four children were born with Down Syndrome in the span of months. Now all 9 years old, she has kept in close contact with their families and is a tireless advocate.
“Years ago, everyone was afraid of (those with the condition) or they were institutionalized,” Grosskopf said. “They give so much to the world. They unconditionally love and like people. With these events, you can come and enjoy and collect smiles. If you’re having a bad day, they’ll make you feel better.”
Preceding a performance by Applause Dance Academy, “Andrew’s Voice” founder Andrew Gerbitz, 35, of Oconomowoc, gave an inspirational talk to attendees, encouraging them to follow their dreams.
“It just feels amazing to celebrate and spend time with other self advocates,” Gerbitz said. “The message today is, ‘Have fun.’”
