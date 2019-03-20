While the definition of family has changed, the connection and stability it brings is vital in setting kids up for success, La Crosse County human services director Jason Witt said Wednesday.
“These family connections matter,” Witt told a packed house at the Community Conversation, hosted by the Interfaith Leaders Coalition at English Lutheran Church. “Family connections can build the kind of resilience to build up and make sure young people can overcome these types of challenges.”
Those connections are hurting as the meth and opioid epidemics take their toll on families all over the United States, including Wisconsin counties such as La Crosse. Part of the heartbreak of the drug epidemic is the effect it has on children.
While Witt recognizes the very real benefits of keeping families together and fostering those family connections, he said sometimes the child welfare system is forced to place children out of the home, such as when their parents neglect them or overdose on drugs. In the case of places where adults are manufacturing or smoking meth, they’re exposed to toxic chemicals.
“We used to be able to remove children and take a teddy bear or a toy with them, but we can’t anymore because they have toxic exposure,” Witt said.
The number of children placed out of the home due to those situations has increased 40 percent in Wisconsin since 2012, and that isn’t including Milwaukee County, he said.
“The state is just overwhelmed,” Witt said.
And the children still need those family-like connections.
“Here in La Crosse, we have a gap in terms of the number of foster homes that we have,” Witt said.
La Crosse has 69 and needs 110, he said, which means they end up sending La Crosse County kids to homes outside the county, putting them in non-home settings or separating siblings. The lack of foster homes is a real crisis, he said.
As they work to deal with the problems, they need to look at the cause of the problem.
“It’s an important conversation for us to have. Are drugs the issues here or are drugs the product of some deeper issues where we need solutions? What can we do to reverse it?” Witt said.
Studies are linking the drug trend to a larger issue of working class families breaking down due to things like financial instability in the wake of the Great Recession.
The debate is already raging across the country, Witt said, with some arguing there’s a culture of irresponsibility contributing to it and others saying the inhospitable economy is to blame.
While Witt said he wasn’t able to answer the question, he said programs that focus on supporting family connections have proven more successful in the long-term, giving kids support and helping them avoid the trauma of family separation.
“The best child welfare system devised is the family, and the extended family,” Witt said. “We’ve learned over time in child welfare not just to focus on the child. We need to support the family and those family connections. We need a family welfare system.”
That family system doesn’t just include the government social services, but also neighborhood, faith communities, volunteer organizations and schools, which all should work together to support families, he said.
Pastor Mark Solyst of English Lutheran Church said it was important for the community recognize the different levels the crisis is operating on.
“On the one hand it’s an institutional crisis that is very intractable, resistant to change. Then there is the systemic issue, the opportunity gap that exists for so many people in our society,” Solyst said. “Then it exists on the personal level and on the personal level, we make progress.”
The goal of the Community Conversations program, a theological nonpartisan event meant to bring more awareness of social and economic issues in the area, is to bring in perspective.
“We are eager to hear many voices. We believe when people come together and listen to each other, understanding grows and ultimately we can develop solutions,” Solyst said.
He doesn’t expect to solve the problem immediately, but he hopes to move the needle a little bit, he said.
