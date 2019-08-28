The La Crosse Community Foundation wrapped up its quarterly grant competition in August, awarding $177,346 in competitive grants to area nonprofit organizations.
The grantees in quarter three are:
JDRF Juvenile Diabetes,
- research, $3,900 from Dahl Fund.
Couleecap Inc.,
- skills enhancement program, $7,500 from Robert & Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
Coulee Council on Addictions,
- youth and community substance abuse education, $5,000 from Dr. Frank Furlano Family and Community Giving funds.
Affinity for Dance,
- dance performance company costumes, $3,500 from Community Giving Fund.
Friends of the Refuge,
- environmental education supplies, $3,000 from PMJ Fund.
Best Buddies Wisconsin,
- school friendship project at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, $3,500 from PMJ and Community Giving funds.
La Crosse Public Education Foundation,
- adaptive exercise equipment for Central and Logan high schools, $7,500 from Mary Grace Sieber Fund.
Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired,
- community education program about white cane law, $1,100 from Coulee Region White Cane Club Fund.
GROW La Crosse,
- sharing children’s knowledge of healthy green spaces with the larger community, $4,000 from Community Giving Fund.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse,
- 2019 Global Initiatives Week, $1,300 from Global Awareness Fund.
Family & Children’s Center,
- Stepping Stones Child Forensic Interviewing Program, $16,900 from Margery J Stansfield and Robert & Eleanor Franke Charitable funds.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse,
- Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness Command Center, $70,146 from Robert & Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
Coulee Council on Addiction,
- recovery activities coordinator, $20,000 from Norman L. Gillette Sr. Family Fund.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region,
- resilience and developmental relationships, $10,000 from Robert & Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
City of La Crosse,
- City Vision 2040 Downtown Master Plan, $20,000 from Community Giving Fund.
The La Crosse Community Foundation awards competitive grants on a quarterly basis and has about $260,000 to award yet in 2019.
