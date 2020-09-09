La Crosse Community Foundation celebrates 90 years with additional $90,000 in grants

"What's really neat about a community foundation is the concept of catering to the community's (adapting) needs ...," Schloegel said of shifting focus to pandemic-related assistance. "In our 90th year, we really wanted to go above and beyond."

Despite the economic struggles faced by many since the coronavirus emerged locally in March, Schloegel says donations haven't slowed down. In fact, she says, 2020 is on track to be a record year for charitable giving.

"Something that's fantastic about the La Crosse community ... is the incredible culture of philanthropy, the incredible philanthropic spirit of the residents who call La Crosse County home...," Schloegel says. "The need is so high both for individuals and the nonprofits themselves during the pandemic. La Crosse has really, really done an amazing job of digging deep to find the treasure that they have to help their neighbors during this time."

Sandy Brekke, board of directors chair for the La Crosse Community Foundation, says while the city of La Crosse has "changed dramatically in the past 90 years, our essential mission remains unchanged.

"We exist to connect people, passion and giving to make our community safe, vibrant and inclusive," Brekke says. "Ninety years of that is definitely something for us all to celebrate."

For more information on the La Crosse Community Foundation visit www.laxcommfoundation.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.