La Crosse Community Foundation celebrates 90 years with additional $90,000 in grants

The La Crosse Community Foundation has awarded more than $60 million in grants and scholarships since its inception, so it was only fitting the organization celebrated its 90th birthday with a gift to the people of the Coulee Region.
On Wednesday morning, the La Crosse Community Foundation hosted a "Cheers to 90 Years" drive-by event downtown, handing out gift bags to local donors and announcing an additional $90,000 in funding for fourth-quarter grants. In total, about $330,000 will be given to area nonprofits in October.
"It is thanks to the foresight and generosity of many generations before us that we are celebrating this anniversary today," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "It's an incredible milestone."
The inaugural grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, founded in 1930 by the La Crosse Trust Company (now Trust Point), was awarded in 1946 in the amount of $200 to cover medical expenses for a young girl living in an orphanage.
Since then, grant beneficiaries have included Couleecap, the Coulee Region Humane Society, the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and Safe Families for Children.
Due to the increased hardships faced by smaller nonprofit during COVID-19, Schloegel says priority for fourth-quarter grants will be given to emergency survival grants, though charities and organizations can also apply for the La Crosse Community Foundation's standard and mini grants.
"What's really neat about a community foundation is the concept of catering to the community's (adapting) needs ...," Schloegel said of shifting focus to pandemic-related assistance. "In our 90th year, we really wanted to go above and beyond."
Despite the economic struggles faced by many since the coronavirus emerged locally in March, Schloegel says donations haven't slowed down. In fact, she says, 2020 is on track to be a record year for charitable giving.
"Something that's fantastic about the La Crosse community ... is the incredible culture of philanthropy, the incredible philanthropic spirit of the residents who call La Crosse County home...," Schloegel says. "The need is so high both for individuals and the nonprofits themselves during the pandemic. La Crosse has really, really done an amazing job of digging deep to find the treasure that they have to help their neighbors during this time."
Sandy Brekke, board of directors chair for the La Crosse Community Foundation, says while the city of La Crosse has "changed dramatically in the past 90 years, our essential mission remains unchanged.
"We exist to connect people, passion and giving to make our community safe, vibrant and inclusive," Brekke says. "Ninety years of that is definitely something for us all to celebrate."
For more information on the La Crosse Community Foundation visit www.laxcommfoundation.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
