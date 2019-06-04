The La Crosse Community Foundation wrapped up its quarterly grant competition in May, awarding $139,700 to various nonprofit organizations, with a new group taking home the biggest award to support its work to end systemic racism.
"The 2018 Great Rivers United Way COMPASS Now Assessment indicates that community’s residents see a need for significantly increased inclusion of racially diverse people in decision-making and greater respect for all people," said Katie Berkedal, the foundation's program director. "That’s why 'Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community: From Good Will to Good Work' was awarded $35,845."
The funding came from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
"The program is designed to create broad-reaching deep dialogue circles in the La Crosse area, with trained facilitators who will work to redefine our region as one committed to racial justice while achieving real results," Berkedal said.
Other La Crosse Community Foundation grantees this round include:
The Good Fight Community Center, $7,000, from NYSP and Community Giving funds.
The Children’s Clothes Closet, $5,000 from Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
La Crosse Jazz Orchestra Jazz in the Park, guest artists, $5,000 from Community Giving Fund.
Shelter Development, $6,500, from Johns Flaherty Collins-Michael Stoker Memorial and Norman L. Gillette Sr. Family funds.
Wisconsin Badger Camp Campership program, $2,500 from Alice O. Gordon & Viola M. Forshler and Community Giving funds.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland, $3,000 from Norman L. Gillette, Sr. Family Fund.
Onalaska School District, $1,875 from Maureen L. Kinney and Community Giving funds.
Couleecap Inc., $7,500 from Johns Flaherty Collins-Michael Stoker Memorial Fund.
Rotary Works Foundation Riverside bandshell project, $25,000, from Community Giving Fund.
WisCorps Inc. Critter Mobile, $17,380 from Community Giving Fund.
Marine Credit Union Foundation Finding HOME, $5,000, from Eleanor & Robert Franke Charitable Fund.
GROW La Crosse Edible Schoolyard, $8,100, from Community Giving Fund.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, $10,000 from Norman L. Gillette, Sr. Family Fund.
La Crosse Community Foundation awards competitive grants on a quarterly basis and has about $400,000 to award yet in 2019.
