La Crosse Community Foundation grant allows Habitat for Humanity program expansion

With a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity is expanding a program for low-income homeowners to help them maintain a safe and healthy home.

The Critical Home Repair Program covers emergency repairs such as closing a leak in the roof or replacing a water heater. The program funds 100% of the repair cost upfront through a 0% loan. Recipients then make monthly payments according to what they can afford until the loan is repaid, usually one to five years. Their loan payments go back into the program to keep it sustainable. Habitat for Humanity keeps repair costs low by using discounted and donated materials and volunteer labor.

"This program focuses specifically on low-income homeowners who are affected by age, disability or family circumstances and struggle to maintain the integrity of their homes," said Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse, Wisconsin. "It helps with emergency repairs, local code repair orders, and accessibility and aging-in-place modifications."

That's especially important in La Crosse, where 90% of the city's housing stock was built before 1950, she added.

Until now, the organization has only had funding to help five homeowners a year, but with a $50,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, it will be able to serve five times the original number.

"This is a smart program that just makes sense for our community," said La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel. "Housing rehabilitation programs for low-income households, like the Critical Home Repair Program, decrease disparities in access to quality housing and housing-related health outcomes."

According to Fox, housing rehabilitation efforts in low-income and declining neighborhoods may also positively affect neighborhood quality and stability.

"A Milwaukee study published in the 'Journal of Environmental Health' found that housing rehabilitation can lead to appreciation for the renovated house as well as increase nearby property values and stabilize neighborhoods."

CDC studies also show strong evidence that housing rehabilitation programs lead to improvements that result in health benefits, including a reduction in asthma and trip-and-fall-related visits to the hospital.

With those studies in mind, Habitat for Humanity is collaborating with Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center to implement the Housing Plus model for elderly and disabled homeowners. Together with a local health services partner, Habitat construction staff will meet with the homeowners taking part in CHR to conduct a holistic survey to assess the overall need and devise a plan.

Habitat will complete the person-specific home repairs and modifications. Then, in partnership with the health service partner, Habitat will connect residents to local community organizations that provide social services to address age- and disability-related issues, including health, isolation, hunger and lack of transportation.

CHR also provides a fee-for-service option for non-income eligible homeowners who need minor home repairs.