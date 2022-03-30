La Crosse Community Foundation grant increases access to theater production

When “The Elephant Speaks Jazz” debuts Friday at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, local schoolchildren will have easier access with help from a La Crosse Community Foundation grant.

The grant is facilitating two matinee performances for schools and supported local artists who created the large-scale production during the pandemic.

"The Elephant Speaks Jazz" is an imaginative new work of theatre for young audiences created by

WonderStruck Theatre that seeks to educate, inspire and cultivate imagination for young audiences. It features an original score with a live jazz band and life-sized puppets.

“Access is important because all children need the developmental boost that comes with play, imagination and equitable stories,” said story creator and show director Eric Van Wyk. “Theatre inherently creates community as children gather to watch a story unfold and make believe.”

“The Elephant Speaks Jazz” follows siblings Lucy and Sam. When ordered to go discover and play, they stumble upon an unlikely new friend, Ellie the elephant. Little do they know the wild ride Ellie will take them on across town, in a lake and back to her circus home where they discover her hidden talent.

“During the pandemic, we saw live theatre opportunities for children dive while screen time soared. This new production offers an excellent chance for theatre to educate, inspire and connect children,” said La Crosse Community Foundation Executive Director Jamie Schloegel.

The production features the local talents of Van Wyk (who also designed the puppets) and Luke Thering as composer, along with Jon Alibouni as trumpeter and students and faculty in Viterbo’s Conservatory of the Performing Arts. The show also received one of only six national Jim Henson Foundation Family Grants.

“The Elephant Speaks Jazz” is co-produced by Viterbo University’s Conservatory for the Performing Arts and WonderStruck Theatre Co. It’s presented as part of Viterbo’s New Works Festival, with the Great River Festival of the Arts serving as its fiscal sponsor.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under (plus taxes and fees) and are available at the Weber Center’s website and box office. Shows for the general public will run this weekend and next.

