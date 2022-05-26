La Crosse Community Foundation honors Dave and Barb Erickson with Forever Friends award

The La Crosse Community Foundation has recognized Dave and Barb Erickson as its 2022 Forever Friends Award recipients.

The award recognizes people who have included the foundation in their estate plans and chosen to take care of the La Crosse community forever.

"The Ericksons have proven themselves to be forever friends to the La Crosse community for decades, not just through their extraordinary philanthropy, but also through their vision and selfless volunteerism," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation.

"As in so many of their charitable activities, they've set the standard as our first-ever Forever Friends Award honorees."

The Ericksons' philanthropy was born from tragedy. In 1989, their son Chad Erickson underwent surgery to repair a minor valve defect. The surgery left him with a severe disability, and Chad died in 1995 at age 15. Ever since, Barb Erickson has asked herself, "What would Chad want to do?" when considering community opportunities.

That question led them to establish the Chad Erickson Memorial Fund to support sports and youth programs that Chad loved, the Barbara and David Erickson Fund and the Erickson Sisters Fund which is advised by Chad’s younger sisters, Kristin McCabe and Shannon Osley.

The family funds have resulted in the creation of the Chad Erickson Memorial Park, the original La Crosse Skateboard Park and several other projects to support youth and adults with special needs.

The Ericksons also donated their previous family home, which was renovated to be accessible for Chad, to the Tomah VA to provide a home for veterans overcoming trauma from their experiences serving the country.

In addition to the significant monetary support they've given the community, the Ericksons also volunteer for many community nonprofit organizations.

Barb Erickson, for example, has served on the YMCA and La Crosse Community Foundation boards and she's volunteered at the Y's Miracle Field and Special Olympics. And Dave Erickson is a longtime volunteer with Freedom Honor Flights, accompanying World War II and Korean War veterans on all but two flights.

Barb Erickson once told the La Crosse Community Foundation that their lives "were forever changed" with the loss of Chad. But through their generous contributions of time and money, they're forever changing others' lives for the better.

The La Crosse Community Foundation is a public charity created by and for the people of the La Crosse area. Since the foundation was established in 1930, it has awarded more than $70 million in grants and scholarships.

