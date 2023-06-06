A national shortage of mental health providers has led to a lack of diversity among providers. In La Crosse, only a handful of therapists identify as Black, Indigenous or a person of color.

In light of this, the La Crosse Community Foundation, in partnership with Peace of Mind Counseling and B.L.A.C.K. (Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge) is starting an endowed scholarship fund to support a local person of color who is pursuing a master’s degree in mental health counseling in the Midwest or at a historically Black college or university.

“The goal through the new BIPOC Mental Health Scholarship Fund is to help diversify the providers in the mental health field to make sure that there are mental health providers that have similar shared experiences to the clients that they are serving,” said La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel.

An anonymous foundation donor pledged to match the first $15,000 in donations. Once the fund is established, it will support one scholarship award each year for a local BIPOC student seeking a graduate degree.

Shaundel Spivey, executive director of B.L.A.C.K., said between the lack of providers of color and the stigma around mental health services in the Black community, it can be difficult for someone to seek help.

“It's a struggle for folks when you don't see people who look like you, or have shared experiences with you, in the field,” Spivey said. “It's very beneficial (when seeking treatment) to have someone who looks like you, understands you or who has been very cautiously aware of what's been going on in the world and lived experiences.”

According to the Kaiser Foundation, Wisconsin needs more than double the number of mental health professionals to meet population needs. Additionally, the American Psychological Association reported that one in 10 psychologists identify as BIPOC, while four in 10 Americans identify as BIPOC.

Once the fund has reached a balance of $100,000 it will become self-sustaining and annual awards of $5,000 will be granted by a committee made up of individuals from Peace of Mind Counseling, B.L.A.C.K. and other community members.

The impetus for the scholarship fund came from leadership at Peace of Mind Counseling, who then turned to the La Crosse Community Foundation for fundraising help. As an agency comprised of nearly all white providers, Peace of Mind looked toward B.L.A.C.K. to help establish a community connection and to guide the vision for the fund.

“Equity in mental health care begins with diversity among counselors,” said Chris Kuhl, licensed counselor at Peace of Mind Counseling. “We’ve found that for some of our clients, their racial and ethnic identity is core to their experiences, struggles and outlooks. Therapists who can understand that are in a far better position to provide culturally-appropriate treatment.”

Interested donors can go online to laxcommfoundation.com/donate or mail a check to the BIPOC Mental Health Scholarship Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation at 401 Main Street, Suite 205, La Crosse, WI.