La Crosse Community Foundation introduces new Nonprofit Resource Center

The La Crosse Community Foundation has launched a Nonprofit Resource Center to benefit La Crosse County nonprofit organizations and the community.

The center can be found online at laxcommfoundation.com/resourcecenter and features information and opportunities for nonprofits and individual community members.

“We are fortunate to have a large number of nonprofit organizations enriching our community and so many people ready and willing to lend a hand,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the foundation, who discussed details of the center with the Tribune editorial board this week.

“This online resource center will bring them together to provide training, tips and tools for all to grow and nonprofits to flourish.”

Schloegel told the editorial board that the concept of a Nonprofit Resources Center has been “an idea and need in the La crosse area for decades.”

The move follows a survey of La Crosse County nonprofits to identify the people, services and professional development tools they need to thrive. The resource center was designed around those nonprofits’ most significant challenges and highest priorities to address the specific needs of La Crosse County agencies.

The site features resources for technical assistance and coaching services along with directories of nonprofit organizations and local service vendors recommended by other nonprofits. It also offers grant writing tips and opportunities to attend professional development training sessions.

Schloegel expects a board matching component will be among the more popular features.

“Essentially, the board matching section of the site helps individuals find boards where their expertise and passion are needed while helping nonprofits find and connect with new board members, but it’s much more than that,” said Schloegel. “We’ll also share updates on upcoming trainings to help agencies and board members maximize the benefits of their work together.”

The site and resources will continue to evolve as more features are developed and as community needs change.

Schloegel said the next significant addition is already underway as the La Crosse Community Foundation is collaborating with Viterbo University to develop coursework in nonprofit leadership development. That addition is expected to launch next year, though single-topic workshops will be offered before then.

“The La Crosse Community Foundation is committed to fostering a culture of philanthropy in our community,” said Schloegel. “Creating this Nonprofit Resource Center is another step in that direction.”

