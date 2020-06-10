La Crosse Community Foundation opens grants to nonprofits hurt by COVID

“Our nonprofit organizations are suffering,” Kyte said. “Like private businesses, their ability to bring in revenue has been limited, and major fundraisers -- that have in the past closed the gap between revenue and expenses – have had to be cancelled.”

On top of the loss of normal revenue streams, many have new expenses as they try to reopen safely.

“They didn’t budget for the cost of personal protection equipment, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and all of these necessary safeguards organizations need to put in place,” Schloegel said.

The foundation created a new application for the grant, aimed at getting to the heart of COVID-related struggles.

“We want to know what extraordinary needs they have due to the COVID-19 emergency,” Kyte said. “We want to make sure we’re allowing organizations that have provided some really valuable services in the community are able to continue doing so.”