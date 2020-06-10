La Crosse Community Foundation opens grants to nonprofits hurt by COVID

The La Crosse Community Foundation Wednesday announced that it will expand its grant program to help local nonprofits stay afloat as they see funding cuts due to COVID-19.
“We’re really looking for organizations that can prove that they’ve lost significant revenue because of the pandemic and that they need support to continue to survive as we reopen things here in the community,” said La Crosse Community Foundation executive director Jamie Schloegel.
The foundation still has $472,000 to award in grants in 2020 during its last two grant cycles, which have deadlines of July 15 and Oct. 15.
Typically, the La Crosse Community Foundation focuses on new projects or programs, or efforts to expand and enhance existing services. It wouldn’t normally be giving grants intended to fund operating expenses.
However, these are not typical times, Schloegel said.
“Our mission and our purpose is really to be responsive to the needs of our greater community, and there is no greater need for our target nonprofits than helping them recover lost revenue,” Schloegel said.
Area nonprofits have had people cancel memberships and have been forced to cancel fundraising events to focus on promoting public health.
For some organizations, those fundraising events represent a major revenue stream, said Rick Kyte, chair of the La Crosse Community Foundation grants committee.
“Our nonprofit organizations are suffering,” Kyte said. “Like private businesses, their ability to bring in revenue has been limited, and major fundraisers -- that have in the past closed the gap between revenue and expenses – have had to be cancelled.”
On top of the loss of normal revenue streams, many have new expenses as they try to reopen safely.
“They didn’t budget for the cost of personal protection equipment, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and all of these necessary safeguards organizations need to put in place,” Schloegel said.
The foundation created a new application for the grant, aimed at getting to the heart of COVID-related struggles.
“We want to know what extraordinary needs they have due to the COVID-19 emergency,” Kyte said. “We want to make sure we’re allowing organizations that have provided some really valuable services in the community are able to continue doing so.”
The program is the second phase in La Crosse Community Foundation’s plan to help support the La Crosse area through the coronavirus crisis. It will supplement the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund created by the foundation and Great Rivers United Way in March, which raised more than $1 million for people most directly affected by business closures that accompanied the state safer-at-home order. About $750,000 of those funds have been allocated.
“So much of what we’ve done in our 90 years here at the community foundation is helping start and support these nonprofits. The last thing we want to see is the loss of so many of these organizations that make La Crosse such a wonderful place to call home,” Schloegel said.
The new round of grants will also help keep organizations dedicated to the arts, environment or other areas of service afloat.
Organizations are still able to apply for funding for new programs or projects.
The La Crosse Community Foundation will host a webinar at 10 a.m. June 24 to help answer questions about the financial assessment in the application.
Visit www.laxcommfoundation.com for more information.
