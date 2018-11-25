The La Crosse Community Foundation plans to turn Giving Tuesday on its ear in what foundation program director Katie Berkedal describes as “reverse giving” of up to $1,000 apiece to several nonprofit agencies.
“Instead of asking for donations, which is tempting, we will surprise them” with pop-ins similar to the way in which the vaunted Publishers Clearing House teams show up at recipients’ doors, Berkedal said of the 15 groups that will receive the unexpected contributions.
“It’s also 2018,” she said with a smile, highlighting the total of $18,000 to be disbursed Tuesday from the new Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.
“We’re very excited to surprise them,” Berkedal said.
Each of the 18 members of the foundation’s staff, board and grant committee members picked an agency or agencies to receive the money. Many of them will visit the agencies in person to deliver the checks. The number of recipients is 15 because some of the LCF Santas chose the same ones, she said.
Giving Tuesday, which has the hashtag handle of #GivingTuesday or #GT, is a global program in which people are asked to donate a little extra to their favorite charities. Some call it Give Back Tuesday, or #GBT.
In the United States, it is billed as the launch of the giving season, taking place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a follow-up to many people’s spending sprees on Black Friday and Cyber Mondays. It also signals the time many people plan their end-of-year giving, according to its website.
The website includes a search option that allows people to pinpoint local charities and their missions, with a list that includes — when you type in La Crosse — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, the Coulee Region Literacy Council, Habitat for Humanity of the La Crosse Area, La Crosse Promise and The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, among others.
Using Sparta as the search word brings up suggestions such as Prayz Network and the Sparta Area Outdoor Cat Spay/Neuter Project. If you type in Winona, you’ll see Habitat ReStore Winona-Fillmore Counties and the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (of Saint Mary's University). Searching for many Coulee Region cities and towns brings up no results, which doesn’t indicate no participants but rather leaves it up to individuals to pick their usual charities.
Some agencies such as the La Crosse Diocese’s Catholic Charities, aren’t on the Giving Tuesday website, but they have activities scheduled. In Catholic Charities’ case, the agency is sponsoring a Soup’s On community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the soup’s gone) at its downtown office at 413 S. Third St., which also houses The La Crosse Warming Center, the recipient of the proceeds.
The slogan for the to-go lunch, which will feature homemade soup, bread, dessert and water, is “Take what you need — give what you can,” indicating that people can take as much as they need, with or without donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.