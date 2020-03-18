La Crosse Community Foundation, United Way establish fund to help displaced workers

Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation have partnered to establish a new fund designed to help people whose income will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund’s first priority will be to provide funding to La Crosse County charitable organizations that already offer direct services to its targeted populations. The aim is to help people hardest hit by reduced and lost work resulting from pandemic-related closures.

“We recognize it’s too soon to know the full impact of coronavirus on our county, but we do know needs will increase in the days, weeks and months ahead," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "We’d like to help our community be as prepared as possible proactively.”

The fund was established with $20,000 from the La Crosse Community Foundation. Fundraising is underway to grow the fund and will continue throughout the outbreak and recovery from the crisis.

Klauke Investments has committed lead gifts, and at least one donor has already committed $20,000 in matching funds, according to officials of the Foundation and United Way.