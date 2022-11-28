La Crosse Community Foundation unveils La Crosse Giving Catalog

The La Crosse Community Foundation on Monday announced a new online giving tool, opening additional opportunities just in time for Giving Tuesday.

The La Crosse Giving Catalog — lacrossegivingcatalog.com — lists various needs from local nonprofit organizations to inspire local crowdfunding. Causes range from holiday gifts for kids in need to tractor forks and watershed research.

The foundation also announced that it will match all donations, up to $5,000, given through the catalog on Giving Tuesday.

“Anyone in the community can review the catalog for programs and projects that match their passions and give to them whatever amount they wish,” said Jamie Schloegel, chief executive officer at La Crosse Community Foundation.

She said the catalog will refresh each quarter to list needs submitted by local nonprofit organizations along with projects submitted for competitive grants that the foundation can’t fully fund.

“The catalog is open to submissions from all La Crosse County charitable organizations,” said Brent Smith, board chair for the La Crosse Community Foundation. “So it will bring a wide range of nonprofits and needs appealing to people with wide-ranging interests and passions.”

As a member of the foundation’s grants committee and community outreach specialist for Goodwill NCW, Darrell Ferguson sees how the La Crosse Giving Catalog stands to help local nonprofit organizations.

“A catalog like this opens your fundraising to a much wider audience, can be a lot more efficient than traditional fundraising and exposes more people to your mission and programming,” said Ferguson.

“At the same time, the catalog brings more community investment opportunities to people from a large range of incomes. The La Crosse Giving Catalog allows all of us to be philanthropic at whatever dollar amount suits our budget. And as we all give what we can, from $5 to $5,000, we all become part of transforming our nonprofits and, ultimately, our community.”

The catalog can be found at lacrossgivingcatalog.com. It looks and feels like online shopping, so it’s easy to use, intuitive and has features familiar to users.

“The La Crosse Giving Catalog is a great place to find the perfect honorary gift for the people on your list who have it all. And for honorary donations through December 31, La Crosse Community Foundation will send a holiday greeting to the honoree, letting them know about the gift,” said Schloegel. “Our hope is that it encourages community philanthropy on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year.”