Fueled by passion and frustration, dozens of area residents united at Riverside Park to peacefully protest against police brutality against minorities Tuesday evening.

The attendees called for justice after yet another Black person was harmed when being taken into custody, this time in Kenosha, Wis., where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police.

Signs were held high as people chanted and speakers shared their stories about how racism has impacted their lives, while sitting next to the river in high temperatures.

Diariana Herron, a Black local resident who moved to the community from Chicago, said to the crowd that she never truly experienced racism until she moved to La Crosse.

She shared with attendees that while she was young, she did go along with many jokes that people made to her about her race and simply brushed them off.

Today, she regrets that decision, because it taught her peers that racist jokes were OK.

She remembers, while in middle school, a mother claimed that Herron intimidated her classmates, even though Herron does not recall any reason that would be true based on her actions.

She also recalls an officer in a La Crosse school responding to this complaint and confronting her about it. While she claims to have stayed calm, the officer accused her of becoming angry and seemingly a threat.

Herron claims the officer then ended up pinning her against a wall, followed by holding her down with a knee on her back.

Herron said she did not fight back, because she learned even while living in Chicago that it was not correct for her to fight back against an officer.

She recalls her younger brothers also experiencing similar hate and targeting during the school day.

“I just want everyone to realize and tell other people that this stuff is real. It's not fake. We're not just making up the story. We're not just protesting for no reason,” Herron said.

Brandon Sydnor, a Black La Crosse resident who also originates from Chicago, shared that he also experienced more racism in this community than he ever did in the large city.

He shared that once, while out in public, strangers came up to him saying harsh insults with no background reasoning and then poured coffee on him.

Sydnor also remembers being pushed away from joining the Boy Scouts because of the color of his skin.

“One of the biggest things that I have to say that really surprised me about this place was the amount of racism I received. It was a complete 180 degrees from where I was living. And then I came up here and it was the first time in my entire life where I have met this kind of hatred on this kind of level,” Sydnor said.

Additionally, allies spoke of how they have witnessed racism in the community, along with how they view their role in the fight against racism and police violence.

One ally, Alissa Riebe, explained that she sees racism in the way that police treat her while she’s driving versus how they treat her boyfriend, who is black.

She says that they watch her boyfriend much more closely than they ever have her.

Riebe also remembers seeing racism in school, when those who are white are spoken about most during classes, while those who are Black have a few chapters about them and the students who are that race are pushed to read when those topics come up.

She said additionally, advertised products around her are also focused on white people, such as makeup and even bandaids.

Riebe, speaking to her fellow protesters, said, “Do not try to overpower black voices. As allies, we are passionate, possibly even enraged. We should be. We are. Use your voice. But more so to set a platform for those oppressed to share their experiences, thoughts and feelings. It's OK to just listen.”

She said it is not people of color’s role to teach white people about oppression and racism, but instead it’s the interested person’s role to teach themselves.

Xavier Randall, an attendee at the event, shared that he attended the protest because he saw the video of the shooting of Blake and thought that it was not justified.

He said that when he learned about the shooting, “I was tired. I was really tired. It was also just a slow burning anger almost that this issue still happened.”

Chaya Davis, another attendee, shared that she hopes people realize that they are taking time out in extreme heat to try to limit more people dying and being harmed in the future.

Another protester Brianna Washington said that the recent shooting “shows cops are so comfortable with the system that has been in place in America, that they're OK with shooting a man in front of his children.”

She said that she knows that the country’s system sets it up so Black people are seen as lower than white people.

Washington said that she was happy to see community members come together for the protest and to have allies support her and her peers.

