La Crosse community practices kindness during COVID-19

The chaos and fear surrounding COVID-19 has brought out the worst in some people, with news clips showing adults screaming and pushing over the last package of toilet paper and racial slurs being graffitied on Asian restaurants.

But in the Coulee Region, this time of panic has overwhelmingly brought out the compassion in people, with residents turning free time into Facebook tutorials and putting their spare change toward a “safety net” for service workers, many out of employment during the precautionary shutdown.

“It is the silver lining of this dark, horrific cloud we are under to have so many people and organizations adapting, coordinating, giving and helping,” says Avery Van Gaard, a member of Coulee Region Volunteer Corps, an organization behind several current efforts to assist. “It is through that giving and coordination that we will help each other get through this and adapt.”

Below, some of the ways community members have stepped up to help their neighbors and spread some cheer in a tumultuous time.

Virtual Tip Jar