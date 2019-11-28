La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves up good food and good vibes

Thirteen years ago, a then-7-year-old Abby Noll volunteered at her first La Crosse Community Thanksgiving dinner, tasked with placing butter pats on thousands of plates.
Now 20, Noll was upgraded to serving stuffing this year, as well as pitching in on the over two hours of prep work that went on before the doors to the La Crosse Center opened at 10 a.m. for the five-hour holiday celebration, which included live music, a non-denominational service and a big-screen broadcast of the football games.
Now on its 38th year, the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner requires a roster of more than 700 volunteers to dish out or deliver multicourse meals to some 3,000 people, as well as prep work, cleanup, craft session hosting and table hopping with beverage refills.
“We are a family here,” says Ruth McQuiston-Keil, Community Thanksgiving Dinner board president and planning coordinator. “It’s a nice feeling of fellowship and camaraderie. People come in with high fives, hugs, ‘How’s your grandmother? How are the kids?’ We get to share our (volunteer) family with the community and they get to share with us.”
While the main dishes are catered — paid for with donations — beverages and some sides are furnished by local churches and organizations, with La Crosse School District students among the bakers churning out hundreds of pumpkin pies.
“We are funded solely by the kindness and generosity of our community,” McQuiston-Keil says.
The dinner, intended for individuals of all ages, ethnicities, beliefs and income levels, has held steady in the annual number of attendees, which McQuiston-Keil credits to the friendships developed among attendees. A boost in attendance, however, would leave her “extremely happy.”
“If we had 3,200 people this year, it would make me jump through the roof with joy,” McQuiston-Keil enthused.
Volunteers themselves sign up in droves, with most task slots — including supply pick-up, take-away meal packaging, attendee chauffeuring and activity leading — filled within a week of being posted the first week of November.
Tom Viner has been a dedicated volunteer of 15 years, his parents among the founders of the church-hosted, citywide holiday feast that morphed into the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Often joined by his kids and grandkids, and for the past six years his wife Doria Norskog, Viner most enjoys seeing the boisterous, smiling children in the crowd.
“It’s beautiful to see the kids,” Viner says. “They run up and give you high fives. It’s a good day.”
Noll, who says she enjoys giving back to a community that has given a lot to her, similarly cites the friendliness and joyous moods of both volunteers and attendees. The food itself, she says, is equally enjoyable.
“It’s a really good meal,” Noll says.
Second-year event attendee Mike Lanham seconds the opinion. Without family and currently rotating between shelters and friends’ homes as he tries to secure housing, Lanham appreciates both the welcoming and warm atmosphere and the hearty meal.
“I enjoy the hospitality and the people talking,” Lanham said. “The food is awesome — it’s really good.”
Monetary donations for the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Community Dinner are accepted year round. Check can be mailed to La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner Inc., P.O. Box 662, La Crosse, WI 54602-0662.
