La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves up good food and good vibes

“We are funded solely by the kindness and generosity of our community,” McQuiston-Keil says.

The dinner, intended for individuals of all ages, ethnicities, beliefs and income levels, has held steady in the annual number of attendees, which McQuiston-Keil credits to the friendships developed among attendees. A boost in attendance, however, would leave her “extremely happy.”

“If we had 3,200 people this year, it would make me jump through the roof with joy,” McQuiston-Keil enthused.

Volunteers themselves sign up in droves, with most task slots — including supply pick-up, take-away meal packaging, attendee chauffeuring and activity leading — filled within a week of being posted the first week of November.

Tom Viner has been a dedicated volunteer of 15 years, his parents among the founders of the church-hosted, citywide holiday feast that morphed into the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Often joined by his kids and grandkids, and for the past six years his wife Doria Norskog, Viner most enjoys seeing the boisterous, smiling children in the crowd.

“It’s beautiful to see the kids,” Viner says. “They run up and give you high fives. It’s a good day.”