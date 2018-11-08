Try 1 month for 99¢

The annual La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner Festival of Sharing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the La Crosse Center. All community members are invited to attend. 

The event will feature a non-denominational worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by food service beginning at 11 a.m. Entertainment includes live music, Hugs the Clown, a broadcast of the football game, crafts and pet therapy dogs from the Coulee Region Humane Society. Meal delivery is available by calling 608-461-1544.

Monetary donations are welcome. Checks can be mailed to La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner Inc., PO Box 662, La Crosse, WI 54602-0662. To volunteer at the event, visit http://laxthanksgivingdinner.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

