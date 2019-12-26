La Crosse Community Theatre opens registration for winter classes

The La Crosse Community Theatre has opened registration for the winter session of theater education classes, to meet on Saturday mornings, Jan. 11 through Feb. 29, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.

Tuition for both the "Imagination Station" and "Intro to Tech" programs is $80, with "Intro to Tech" carrying additional material costs of $30. Groups of two or more to "Intro" may get a group discount.

"Imagination Station," for ages five to seven, meets from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. each Saturday.

"Intro to Tech," for adults and children ages eight and older, meets from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This class is for everyone with a curiosity about what happens behind the scenes and will include makeup tutorials, catwalk walking, and scenery painting to channel your inner Bob Ross.

Registration for each class may be completed online at lacrossecomunitytheatre.org or by calling the Box Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 608-784-9292.

