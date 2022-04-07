La Crosse Community Theatre’s extends 'The Vagina Monologues'

Due to a successful opening weekend and a high demand for tickets, the La Crosse Community Theater is extending its run of “The Vagina Monologues.”

Performances have been added on Thursday, April 14; Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.

Adapted from the award-winning one-woman show that’s rocked audiences around the world, this groundbreaking play gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories, transforming the question mark hovering over the female anatomy into a permanent victory sign.

Performances will continue through April 16 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. There will be a talkback following the performance on Saturday, April 9 with the cast and the director of the production, Marsha Rubinelli.

To find out more about ticket availability visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-929

