La Crosse Community Theatre’s extends 'The Vagina Monologues'

From the show

From left: Front Row: Stephanie Skemp, Denise Christy and Iraya Catalina. Back Row: Sue Ann Davis-Mitley, Dawn Havican, Peggy Manson, Janine Gallo, Molly Frey, and Mary Beth Specht.

 Theresa Smerud photo

Due to a successful opening weekend and a high demand for tickets, the La Crosse Community Theater is extending its run of “The Vagina Monologues.”

Performances have been added on Thursday, April 14; Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.

Adapted from the award-winning one-woman show that’s rocked audiences around the world, this groundbreaking play gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories, transforming the question mark hovering over the female anatomy into a permanent victory sign.

Performances will continue through April 16 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. There will be a talkback following the performance on Saturday, April 9 with the cast and the director of the production, Marsha Rubinelli.

To find out more about ticket availability visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-929

IF YOU GO

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: "The Vagina Monologues"

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. South

WHEN: April 1-April 10; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 p.m.

PRICES: $32; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS: 3 to 5 pm, Monday-Friday

PHONE: 608-784-9292

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Marsha Rubinelli
  • Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud
  • Lighting Designer: Nate Mohlman
  • Scenic Designer: Jess Rigdon
  • Stage Manager & Props Designer: Madelyn Mikshowsky
  • Sound Designer: Srinivasa Rao Chandana
  • Cast: Iraya Catalina, Denise Christy, Avalon Dziak, Molly Frey, Janine Gallo. Dawn Havican, Sue Ann Davis-Mitley, Peggy Manson, Stephanie Skemp, Mary Beth Specht, Lex Violette
