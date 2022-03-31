La Crosse Community Theatre’s 'The Vagina Monologues' begins Friday

The La Crosse Community Theatre’s next production in its Blackbox Series is the ever-popular "The Vagina Monologues," written by performer and activist Eve Ensler.

Adapted from the award-winning one-woman show that's rocked audiences around the world, this groundbreaking play gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories, transforming the question mark hovering over the female anatomy into a permanent victory sign.

Witty and irreverent, compassionate and wise, Ensler transports audiences to a world we've never dared to know, giving voice to real women’s deepest fantasies, fears, anger, and pleasure, and calls for a world where all women are safe, equal, free, and alive in their bodies.

The work has been performed in over 140 countries and published in 48 languages. The success of the initial production spawned an HBO television adaptation, also starring Ensler, in 1998.

Now 26 years old, the play has been continually adapted and revised by Ensler in an effort to be more inclusive and allow for a wider variety of performers to interpret the monologues contained within the show. While the work, at minimum, requires three performers, the LCT production incorporates 11 performers, ranging in age from 18-70, giving audiences a vast array of perspectives on the topics covered in the piece.

“There’s some humor, some touching moments, some sadness, but it is really about the community of women embracing each other,” says Marsha Rubinelli, the director of the production who recently directed LCT’s production of Who’s Holiday!

"The Vagina Monologues" opens Friday, April 1 and runs through Sunday, Sunday, April 10. Talkbacks will be held following both of the Saturday performances during the run.

To find out more about ticket availability for "The Vagina Monologues" and the remainder of the 2021-2022 season productions, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

FAST FACTS:

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: "The Vagina Monologues"

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. South

WHEN: April 1-April 10; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

PRICES: $32; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS 3 to 5 pm, Monday-Friday

Phone: 608-784-9292

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Marsha Rubinelli

Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud

Lighting Designer: Nate Mohlman

Scenic Designer: Jess Rigdon

Stage Manager & Props Designer: Madelyn Mikshowsky

Sound Designer: Srinivasa Rao Chandana

CAST Iraya Catalina, Denise Christy, Avalon Dziak, Molly Frey, Janine Gallo. Dawn Havican, Sue Ann Davis-Mitley, Peggy Manson, Stephanie Skemp, Mary Beth Specht, Lex Violette

