La Crosse Community Theatre to conduct auditions for 'Proof'

The La Crosse Community Theatre will host auditions for the drama "Proof" at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 and 14 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.
Guest artist William Garcia will direct the tale of Catherine, who struggles over the loss of her father and whether she has inherited his mad genius nature.
Garcia recently appeared in LCT's productions of "The Secret Garden" and "Bad Seed," and directed the production of "Newsies."
Auditions are open for ages 18 and up, with roles available for two men and two women. Perusal scripts are available for a refundable $5 deposit, and first-time auditionees are welcome.
Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning Jan. 20, and performances will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Feb. 28 through March 15.