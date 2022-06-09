La Crosse Community Theatre to present Lizzie

La Crosse Community Theatre’s next production is the chilling punk/rock musical Lizzie, presented by Morrie’s Audi of La Crosse.

Lizzie is American mythology set to a blistering rock score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.

Written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, the musical explores the alleged crime, ensuing trial, and ultimate acquittal of the infamous LIzzie Borden who, in August of 1892, was accused of murdering her father and stepmother in their home in Fall River, MA.

The vocally demanding score once again allowed LCT the opportunity to assemble two companies of extraordinary women to take on the roles of Lizzie Borden, her sister Emma, their maid, Bridget Sullivan, and their neighbor, Alice Russel. The nature of the piece also gave LCT the opportunity to engage live musicians to bring this production to life.

“We have been very fortunate to have partnered with local musicians, many of whom are members of local bands, including Dude Fresh, to bring this legendary story to life,” says Executive Artistic Director, Jase Sullivan. “These musicians help to elevate the show to the next level and give the audience the chance to truly immerse themselves into the experience of the story.”

Over the years forensic scientists and true crime enthusiasts have wondered what really happened on that fateful August 4, 1892. At the time of the crime, the methods and practices utilized in documenting evidence and witness statements were still quite nascent and nowhere near the rigorous standards and practices utilized today.

Eventually, Lizzie was arrested, indicted by a grand jury and, in 1893, stood trial for the murders. Because of a lack of evidence, improper collection of forensic samples, and inconsistent testimonies, Lizzie was acquitted and lived out the rest of her days in Fall River in a quiet, reclusive existence.

As technologies have developed over the years, many have gone back to the evidence to try and determine whether or not Lizzie did, in fact, murder her father and stepmother. This re-examination of evidence has spawned a number of theories as to what might have actually happened in the stately Fall River home on that hot August day. The musical weaves together true crime theories, trial testimony, and historical facts to tell this fascinating and perpetually unsolved crime.

“Pretty much every theory about the case is presented in this musical,” says director Mary Cate Wesling. “We as a company enjoyed discussing our own theories about who actually committed these heinous crimes. My casts’ love of true crime and their incredible acting, singing, and dancing talents transform this musical journey into a breath-taking rock opera that’s hard to stop watching.”

Lizzie opens Friday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 19. To find out more about ticket availability for Lizzie and the remainder of our 2021-2022 season, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL FAST FACTS

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: Lizzie the Musical

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

PRICES: $30-$35; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS

3 pm to 5 pm, Monday-Friday | Phone: 608-784-9292

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Mary Cate Wesling

Choreographer Aila Meeuwsen

Music Director Kristin Freedlund

Production Stage Manager Lizz Brannon

Assistant Director | ASM Lex Violette

Rehearsal Pianist Sarah Leitzen

Costume Designer Theresa Smerud

Scenic Designer Nate Mohlman

Lighting Designer Erik Vose

Props Designer Dawn Havican

Sound Designer Luke Erickson

CAST

AQUARIUS CAST (6/9, 6/11, 6/17, 6/19)

Lizzie Borden Nina Frederickson

Emma Borden Sarah Jackson

Alice Russel Mattie Murphy

Bridget Sullivan Brittany Jansen

GEMINI CAST (6/10, 6/12, 6/16, 6/18)

Lizzie Borden Emily Ware

Emma Borden Katie Fries

Alice Russel Michelle Walker

Bridget Sullivan Taylor Goodine

