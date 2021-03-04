La Crosse community vaccination clinic opening Tuesday, those 65 and older prioritized

The La Crosse community vaccination clinic previously announced by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will open Tuesday, March 9, in the UW-La Crosse Cleary Alumni Center, 615 E. Ave. N.

This will be the second Department of Health Services community-based vaccination clinic in Wisconsin. It will be operated by staff from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin System, the La Crosse County Health Department and other local partners.

“The clinic in La Crosse County builds on the success we have seen in Rock County and comes at a critical time to provide more access to available vaccine as we continue to expand eligibility,” Gov. Evers said.

“Every day we are closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life, and I want to thank all the folks working at our community-based sites for getting this done.”

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For the first weeks, individuals in the first sector of Phase 1B -- those 65 and older -- will be prioritized for appointments. Appointments for other eligible individuals will begin after this grouping has been fully scheduled.

