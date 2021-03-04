La Crosse community vaccination clinic opening Tuesday, those 65 and older prioritized

The La Crosse community vaccination clinic previously announced by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will open Tuesday, March 9, in the UW-La Crosse Cleary Alumni Center, 615 E. Ave. N.
This will be the second Department of Health Services community-based vaccination clinic in Wisconsin. It will be operated by staff from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin System, the La Crosse County Health Department and other local partners.
“The clinic in La Crosse County builds on the success we have seen in Rock County and comes at a critical time to provide more access to available vaccine as we continue to expand eligibility,” Gov. Evers said.
“Every day we are closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life, and I want to thank all the folks working at our community-based sites for getting this done.”
The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For the first weeks, individuals in the first sector of Phase 1B -- those 65 and older -- will be prioritized for appointments. Appointments for other eligible individuals will begin after this grouping has been fully scheduled.
The clinic plans to administer 200 doses per day, with capacity to increase to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will be dependent on vaccine the state receives from the federal government.
Eligible individuals who have completed the Vaccine Screening and Interest Form from the La Crosse County Health Department will be notified by phone if they filled out the form offline, and those did so online and included an email address will receive an email from “No Reply VRAS.” This email will include a link to set up appointments.
Emails and phone calls regarding appointments for the week of March 9 will be received by Saturday. La Crosse County residents over the age of 65 who have not heard from the La Crosse County Health Department by March 9, are asked to call 608-785-6240 or visit vaccinate.wi.gov to register online.
"UWL is grateful for the opportunity to help expand COVID-19 vaccine access in La Crosse County,” says UWL Chancellor Joe Gow. “We hope everyone will register to receive the vaccine when it is their turn, and that we can slowly but surely regain a sense of normalcy. We would like to thank the La Crosse County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for their outstanding work on this critical project."
The La Crosse County Health Department and local health systems continue to receive a high volume of calls and ask that people do not send multiple messages or phone calls.
Questions can be sent to covid19@lacrossecounty.org. The most up to date information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at lacrossecounty.org/covid19.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.