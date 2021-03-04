 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse community vaccination clinic opening Tuesday, those 65 and older prioritized
0 comments
breaking alert featured

La Crosse community vaccination clinic opening Tuesday, those 65 and older prioritized

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal

This July 30, 2020, image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison. Gov. Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that. The mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP, File)

 HOGP

The La Crosse community vaccination clinic previously announced by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will open Tuesday, March 9, in the UW-La Crosse Cleary Alumni Center, 615 E. Ave. N.

This will be the second Department of Health Services community-based vaccination clinic in Wisconsin. It will be operated by staff from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin System, the La Crosse County Health Department and other local partners.

“The clinic in La Crosse County builds on the success we have seen in Rock County and comes at a critical time to provide more access to available vaccine as we continue to expand eligibility,” Gov. Evers said.

“Every day we are closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life, and I want to thank all the folks working at our community-based sites for getting this done.”

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For the first weeks, individuals in the first sector of Phase 1B -- those 65 and older -- will be prioritized for appointments. Appointments for other eligible individuals will begin after this grouping has been fully scheduled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The clinic plans to administer 200 doses per day, with capacity to increase to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will be dependent on vaccine the state receives from the federal government. 

Eligible individuals who have completed the Vaccine Screening and Interest Form from the La Crosse County Health Department will be notified by phone if they filled out the form offline, and those did so online and included an email address will receive an email from “No Reply VRAS.” This email will include a link to set up appointments.

Emails and phone calls regarding appointments for the week of March 9 will be received by Saturday. La Crosse County residents over the age of 65 who have not heard from the La Crosse County Health Department by March 9, are asked to call 608-785-6240 or visit vaccinate.wi.gov to register online.

"UWL is grateful for the opportunity to help expand COVID-19 vaccine access in La Crosse County,” says UWL Chancellor Joe Gow. “We hope everyone will register to receive the vaccine when it is their turn, and that we can slowly but surely regain a sense of normalcy. We would like to thank the La Crosse County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for their outstanding work on this critical project."

The La Crosse County Health Department and local health systems continue to receive a high volume of calls and ask that people do not send multiple messages or phone calls.

Questions can be sent to covid19@lacrossecounty.org. The most up to date information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at lacrossecounty.org/covid19.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Republicans hit Dems on reopening schools

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News