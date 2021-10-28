La Crosse community volunteers to help Rotary Lights in wake of vandalism, no suspects yet

After vandals cut and stole the cords from the Rotary Lights display that is slowly being erected in Riverside Park, officials said the La Crosse community has risen to the occasion to support the charitable event that is entering its 27th year.

Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens told the Tribune that police have indicated that they may be moving in the direction of finding those responsible for the vandalism, but no suspects have been publicly identified.

About 70 electrical pedestals were moved into Riverside Park on Friday, Oct. 22, some of the first steps that help power the many lighting displays in the park. Stephens reported that over the next two nights the cords were cut and taken, likely in order to sell the copper portions of the chord.

"Obviously we're very disappointed," Stephens said. "I've always felt a great deal of pride that we haven't had any incidents of vandalism. ... And now we can't say that anymore, and that hurts."

The damage in property alone is estimated to be about $10,000, but Stephens said that with the community's support the show will still go on as planned.

"Our crews down here, our volunteer crews, are not going to let a bad judgment by a couple people let the display or keep us from having the usual, beautiful display," Stephens said.

He said he couldn't "believe" the number of electricians who have reached out to volunteer their services to help repair the pedestals, and other community members who have volunteered to help financially.

"It's typical La Crosse," Stephens said. "Everyone's chipping in."

Rotary Lights typically has a security service in place each year, but not until early November when more of the equipment is in the park. After the vandalism over the weekend, though, the crews have been called in early to ensure no more damage is done before the first light is flipped on.

Stephens said they were unsure at first whether or not they should go public with the vandalism, but he is glad they did.

"We want to make sure that it doesn't happen again, and this way we get more eyes on the park," he said.

The group plans to have what they've coined a "pedestal party" in the coming weeks at its shop near downtown, where those who have volunteered their services will help repair the damaged property.

Despite the damage, it should not delay the event, and the Rotary Lights will still shine like usual in Riverside beginning the day after Thanksgiving. Stephens said if the vandalism would have happened later in the season, that might be a different story.

The set-up of the holiday lighting display — which collects food donations for local pantries instead of monetary entrance fees — typically takes a solid four weeks, an effort completed solely by volunteers.

"We'll get it done," he said.

Rotary Lights officials have asked the community to report any suspicious activity at the park or surrounding its event, and asks anyone with information about the vandalism to report it to the La Crosse Police Department.

