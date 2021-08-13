La Crosse Composite Squadron members receive state, regional awards

Members of the La Crosse Composite Squadron are scheduled to be presented with state and regional awards Saturday morning, delivered by Wisconsin Wing Commander Colonel Denese Helgeland.
Colonel Helgeland is set to issue the following awards at the La Crosse Regional Airport:
- 2020 Squadron of Merit: This award recognizes the top performing squadron in the state for the period of Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
- Great Lakes Region Aerospace Education Officer of the Year: Captain Roxanne Munns of Onalaska was selected as the top performing Aerospace Education Officer across the Great Lakes Region (Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky).
- Great Lakes Region Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Carter Mandel was selected as the top performing Phase II cadet out of over 1,300 eligible cadets in the Great Lakes Region.
