 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse Composite Squadron members receive state, regional awards
0 Comments

La Crosse Composite Squadron members receive state, regional awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the La Crosse Composite Squadron are scheduled to be presented with state and regional awards Saturday morning, delivered by Wisconsin Wing Commander Colonel Denese Helgeland.

Colonel Helgeland is set to issue the following awards at the La Crosse Regional Airport:

  • 2020 Squadron of Merit: This award recognizes the top performing squadron in the state for the period of Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Great Lakes Region Aerospace Education Officer of the Year: Captain Roxanne Munns of Onalaska was selected as the top performing Aerospace Education Officer across the Great Lakes Region (Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky).
  • Great Lakes Region Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Carter Mandel was selected as the top performing Phase II cadet out of over 1,300 eligible cadets in the Great Lakes Region.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News