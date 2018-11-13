The La Crosse Concert Band announced Monday that it has donated $50,000 to the Riverside Park bandshell project, which will add an acoustic roof to the Wendell A. Anderson bandstand.
“Our history in Riverside Park made this decision an easy one. This investment will allow us to improve significantly the musical experience we provide for our audiences and our players while also giving back to the beautiful park that has been our summer home for so many decades,” said board president Stephen Mann.
The band has been a regular user of the bandstand since its dedication in 1930 and performs a free weekly concert series there every summer.
The money for this investment comes from the band’s endowment campaign, which began in 2004. Regular season operating funds will not be used.
More information on the project will be available at 6 p.m. Tuesday during a public hearing at the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.