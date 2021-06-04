La Crosse Concert Band season kicks off July 9

The La Crosse Concert Band is back for another season. The group’s free concerts, held at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights at the Riverside Park band shell, will run June 9-July 28.

The season lineup is:

June 9: “Happy Days are Here Again!” with season conductors

June 16: “Sisterly Love: Music Representing the Sister Cities of La Crosse,” conducted by Elissa Kinstler

June 23: “Name That Country,” conducted by Tammy Fisher

July 7: “Celebrating American Composers,” conducted by Marcus Lewis

July 14: “Let the Music Sound!” conducted by Mark Lakmann

July 21: “Places Near and Far,” conducted by Michelle Jensen

July 28: “Something Old, Something New, Something Red, White & Blue,” conducted by Ryan Waldhart

In case of inclement weather, performances will be canceled.

For more information, contact band secretary Abbie Leithold-Gerzema at abbie@lacrosseconcertband.org or 608-784-7555, or go to www.lacrosseconcertband.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0