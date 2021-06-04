 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse Concert Band season kicks off July 9
0 Comments

La Crosse Concert Band season kicks off July 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Concert Band is back for another season. The group’s free concerts, held at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights at the Riverside Park band shell, will run June 9-July 28.

The season lineup is:

  • June 9: “Happy Days are Here Again!” with season conductors
  • June 16: “Sisterly Love: Music Representing the Sister Cities of La Crosse,” conducted by Elissa Kinstler
  • June 23: “Name That Country,” conducted by Tammy Fisher
  • July 7: “Celebrating American Composers,” conducted by Marcus Lewis
  • July 14: “Let the Music Sound!” conducted by Mark Lakmann
  • July 21: “Places Near and Far,” conducted by Michelle Jensen
  • July 28: “Something Old, Something New, Something Red, White & Blue,” conducted by Ryan Waldhart

In case of inclement weather, performances will be canceled.

For more information, contact band secretary Abbie Leithold-Gerzema at abbie@lacrosseconcertband.org or 608-784-7555, or go to www.lacrosseconcertband.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News