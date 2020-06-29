La Crosse confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, officials urge against gathering for Fourth

Looking ahead to the next few weeks and the rest of summer, officials were worried that gatherings and holidays could keep the county's surge going, and that it could put more strain on the health-care response.

"When I think about the biggest challenges in the next two to three weeks, I think about the past" weeks, Rombalski said. "If we don't change behaviors across the community, we won't get a handle on these case numbers."

Specifically, officials showed concern about celebrations for the Fourth of July this weekend, urging community members not to gather.

"We don’t recommend getting together with others and having events around the Fourth of July," Rombalski said.

"We know that it will happen," she continued, "we want it to be as safe as possible."

Tips for those who choose to gather for the holiday included keeping crowds small, celebrating largely outdoors — including bathroom use and meals — wearing masks, physical distancing, and being cautious of shared surfaces, such as condiment bottles or silverware.

Officials said they were also growing worrisome about the health-care response to the area's surge in cases, especially in testing, which is still currently only offered to those who show symptoms of the disease.