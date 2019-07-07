For the three years a steering committee talked about the future of the Hwy. 53 corridor, the area surrounding Bridgeview Plaza was at the forefront of members’ minds.
Its location at the northernmost edge of the city of La Crosse, right next to Interstate 90’s Exit 3, makes it vital to give visitors a first impression of the city, said Andrea Richmond, who represents the area on both the La Crosse Common Council and La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.
“We need to have that draw to bring them in instead of driving on by,” Richmond said.
La Crosse planning and development director Jason Gilman has introduced a plan to bring city support to businesses hoping to redevelop the area surrounding the aging strip mall — especially as major anchor Shopko closed last month — asking the city to consider change in zoning that would make it easier for developers to do land assembly — that is, buy several parcels with the intention of combining them for a larger project.
Under the proposal, which went before the La Crosse Plan Commission last week and will go back for approval by the Judiciary and Administration Committee in September, the city would allow people who assembled an acre or more of land to change the zoning without going through an individual rezoning procedure for each parcel, provided their project was consistent with the Hwy. 53 Corridor Plan approved last year by the council.
“It’s to give developers a little bit more predictability and flexibility in redevelopment,” Gilman said.
The idea is to make it a little easier to redevelop an area that really needs it, he said.
“There are a lot of different challenges in an area like this, so one of the things we look at is how can we use the tools that cities have, which are largely regulatory, financial, and education and awareness — sort of a three-legged stool, if you will — to help foster investment and change, given all those challenges,” Gilman said.
The lots in the area covered by the district tend to be small, so most redevelopment would require people to buy more than one, likely over a period of a couple years as they become available.
“Land assembly under the current zoning requirements is really inhibiting a person’s ability to create an entitlement site, which is what we call a site that’s ready for redevelopment, because there’s no certainty to the process,” Gilman said. “They’d have to get a new hearing and a new zoning process every time they buy a lot, and who wants to take that kind of a chance three years from now, not knowing if their initial investment in the first lot is going to lead to full-blown redevelopment?”
Richmond, who also was there when Gilman presented the idea to the Logan North Side Neighborhood Association this spring, said her constituents are eager to see some changes in that area.
“Whatever we do, we need to make sure we put all our efforts and get it enhanced, beautified,” she said.
Under the proposal, the city would only waive the zoning process if the proposed development follows the Hwy. 53 corridor master plan, which calls for mixed-use development, including commercial and residential, in the area around Bridgeview Plaza.
“The overlay district was not intended to promote the conversion of single-family homes to higher density or anything like that, unless they were assembled in a legitimate redevelopment area,” Gilman said.
The subject area follows Rose Street from Palace Street, then curves to follow the Interstate entrance past Wittenberg Park, going down Hamilton Street and zig-zagging back to Palace.
The overlay district also proposes some flexibility for setback requirements, although stormwater requirements will be fully enforced. There could also be some flexibility in parking requirements, provided the developer provides a transportation demand management plan that passes city muster.
“We tried to safeguard against things that would be not in keeping with the city’s master plan,” Gilman said.
That was something both Richmond and plan commission member Elaine Yager, who was also a member of the Hwy. 53 steering committee, appreciated.
“I understand the complexity of trying to fulfill some of the things that we worked on for the corridor 53 plan, and in order to make that a reality, some of these pieces have to fall into place, and it’s no easy task,” Yager said. “This is a great start to getting those opportunities to come into play.”
It’s important that redevelopment serve the community, Richmond added.
“We need to as a community make sure we do this right. It is the entrance to our community and it needs to be a ‘wow’ effect,” Richmond said.
While there will be fewer zoning hearings, that doesn’t mean neighbors won’t get a say in what’s going on.
Any large redevelopments will require conditional-use permits to demolish existing structures, which will need to go through the public approval process, getting public hearings at the Plan Commission and Judiciary and Administration Committee. Proposed developments would also need to go through the city’s administrative design review process.
The proposal for the new type of zoning district will go to the Judiciary and Administration Committee in September for a public hearing before being voted on by the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
While considering visitors' first impressions, please also consider requiring the owner(s) of Central States Warehouse to repair and repaint that building. It's a huge eyesore along an important corridor into the city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.