City of La Crosse officials are looking at ways to make crossing South Avenue safer, starting with the installation of rapid-flashing beacon crossings, despite the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s plan to reconstruct the entire street in 2022.
The Board of Public Works Monday approved moving forward with the plan to install the crossings at 13th and 15th streets at an estimated cost of $75,000 to $77,000 each, instructing city staff to prioritize the 15th Street crossing if funds aren’t available for both. The plan will need to go before the La Crosse Common Council for approval, due to the total cost of about $155,000.
The proposal would move forward before WisDOT’s planned reconstruction of South Avenue, which is also state Hwy. 35, in 2022. City staff explained that while the equipment, which costs about $13,000 per intersection, would be salvageable, the concrete work that makes up the rest of the project would not.
Council president Martin Gaul spoke in favor of the project, saying the city would be well-served by giving people a safe crossing.
“This has been a long slog and there’s no getting around that, but I think it would be wise of us to move forward if we can. As I’ve said before, anything that we do on South Avenue to provide easier passage for pedestrians will be helpful,” Gaul said.
Aptiv marketing and communications director Nate Hundt has been asking the city for months to make the street safer for the people with disabilities who utilize Aptiv’s services and resources.
“Accessibility as a whole is a huge issue for our community, specifically the people we serve, and we have a lot to improve upon in the city of La Crosse, as well as many communities. It’d be nice if we were a role model of that in our community,” Hundt said.
The local nonprofit serves children and adults with many types of disabilities, providing them an opportunity to live as independently as possible.
He was disappointed in the amount of communication he received from city staff, he said, adding that while safe crossings were important at 13th and 15 streets – near the All Abilities Trane Park which is under construction – Aptiv would prefer a safe crossing closer to its intersections at 16th or 17th streets.
“Unfortunately, we’re here today with a proposal brought forth to the Board of Public Works without Aptiv or other people with disabilities being brought to the table to talk about concerns for them to gain independence in their community,” Hundt said.
City staff say that the problem with crossings closer to Aptiv is the width of the street, which doesn’t allow for the median pedestrian refuge required by federal standards.
“We hear that it’s not safe without a pedestrian refuge. What is safe about today with people crossing there right now? Nothing,” Hundt said.
Council member Gary Padesky said adding a crossing without the refuge in the middle could actually be more dangerous.
“If you put that flashing yellow there, they’re going to assume people are going to stop, and they’re not going to have anywhere to go,” Padesky said.
Not only that, city engineer Randy Turtenwald added, not following federal standards could leave the city vulnerable to a lawsuit.
“If someone were to get hit crossing at 16th Street after we did an improvement that didn’t meet standards, we would lose a lawsuit,” Turtenwald said.
Hundt thanked the group for answering his questions.
“These are conversations we want to be around the table for, so we can develop a good understanding and develop resources for how we can answer this and develop alternatives. That’s what we’re looking for,” Hundt said.
Hundt has met with the La Crosse Police Department and Municipal Transit Utility to find options to improve safety and said he’d be open to just about any idea. The police department has taken steps to increase traffic enforcement, encouraging people to obey the posted speed limit.
They have discussed the possibility of a crossing guard at 16th Street; however, there is a shortage of people willing to sign up to be a guard.
“I’d still prefer an area that’s closer to Aptiv, but unfortunately, everywhere we’ve looked at that, there’s been a roadblock and it’s not something we’re going to be dropping pursuit of any time soon,” Gaul said.
Gaul is also working with city staff and WisDOT to lower the speed limit.
