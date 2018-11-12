+2
The remnants of a historical sign from the former Michel Brewery are being stored outdoors at the wastewater treatment plant on Isle La Plume.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Twenty years ago the C & J Michel Brewery Building came down after a lengthy battle between heritage preservationists and the building’s owner; now the city is considering what to do with the sign that used to hang out front.
The city’s planning department will send out a short-range request for expressions of interest after La Crosse utility manager Bernard Lenz asked the Board of Public Works Monday to look into options to remove the sign from the wastewater facility storage.
“We have some time, but I also don’t want it to just disappear,” Lenz said.
This photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives depicts the C&J Michel Brewery building, which was demolished in 1997.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
The building that used to sit at 710 Third St. S. was the subject of two years’ worth of debate beginning in 1995, with the La Crosse Heritage Preservation Commission and Common Council unable to come to a consensus on the future of the building when owner Harry J. Dahl wanted to tear it down to expand his auto dealership.
City engineer Randy Turtenwald said the sign was accepted as a donation by the La Crosse Common Council when the building was torn down in 1997, and it's been on Isle la Plume ever since.
“It was in the capital budget for year after year after year, and eventually it just fell off the radar screen, and it’s just sitting there,” Turtenwald said. “I don’t know what effort it would be to rebuild it, and I don’t know where you would put it if you rebuilt it, but it’s not going to be cheap.”
This photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives Department depicts the C&J Michel Brewery sign.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
Because the council accepted the donation, what is done with the sign will ultimately be up to the current council.
The sign is huge — about 50 by 50 feet, according to the utility department estimate — and in pieces, carefully disassembled when the building came down.
“It would be more labor-intensive than materials,” Turtenwald said.
1901: German writing class
Members of a German writing class pose for a photo on June 27, 1901, at the Second German Methodist Church, at 1300 Liberty St. on the northeast corner of Liberty and Clinton streets. At that time Germans made up the largest ethnic group in La Crosse, with German being the second-most widely spoken language in the city. During World War I, the use of the German language was suppressed across America by social and legal means, and as a result the use of the language declined. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1901: Burns Fruit House
An August 1901 view of the Burns Fruit House office, showing seated staff at work, with one typewriter in use. This office and accompanying store were located at 309 Main St. from 1883 to 1928. They then moved to the 100 block of Main Street, where they remained until closing in 1938. Operated by John C. Burns (1863-1941), the firm was for many years the main supplier of produce in La Crosse. For example, during a three-week period in 1928, it received seven boxcars of bananas, according to Tribune files. The former site of the Burns Fruit House office and store is now known as 311 Main St. and is occupied by Verve Credit Union.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1907: Coren dry goods
A crowd gathers outside the Coren dry goods store for a fire sale July 15, 1907. The Coren store, which was at 418 Main St., had been damaged by a fire on June 30, 1907. This building remains standing and is occupied today by The Wedding Tree. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1908: La Crosse Post Office
A 1908 interior view of the old La Crosse Post Office shows clerks Oscar Paulson, left, and John F. Davis at work, from a photo donated by Karen (Hoel) Newburg of La Crosse. Paulson, 1886-1976, was a career postal worker, beginning his service at La Crosse as a substitute clerk in 1906 and retiring as La Crosse postmaster in 1956. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 .
La Crosse Public Library archives
1909: Pettibone Park
This 1909 view of La Crosse’s Pettibone Park Pavilion shows women and girls attired in long dresses that were common to that time period. This pavilion was completed in July 1903 and has changed little in the years since, except for the recent addition of a handicap access ramp. Anyone having additional information about this photo or wishing to donate other pictures of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
A snowy day in 1909 with construction work underway on a new foundry building for the bygone La Crosse Plow Co. This old foundry, located on the west side of Second Street just south of La Crosse Street, was later home to Machine Products Co. from 1970 to 1994, according to Tribune files. This building remains standing today. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1909: President William Howard Taft
President William Howard Taft visit the opening of the La Crosse YMCA in 1909.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
A circa 1910 view of Wilson’s Boarding House, which was located at the northwest corner of Sixth and Cass streets. In business there from 1889 to 1918 and first operated by Mrs. Richard (Ellen) Wilson, the Wilson House was a popular lodging place for traveling vaudeville actors and actresses performing in La Crosse. This old landmark was razed in 1934 and its former site is now occupied by a two-story brick building that contains offices for The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection plus apartments on the second floor. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1911: Downtown La Crosse
This circa 1911 street scene shows a Ruplin Baking Co. truck and driver during a delivery at the La Crosse Chop House, which was located at 122 N. Third St. Of added interest are the billiard players outside Frank Kerpen’s pool hall at 124 N. Third St. and the sign outside the Chop House door that reads “Ladies Dining Room Upstairs,” which indicates the restaurant had separate dining facilities for men and women. The Ruplin Bakery was located at 412 S. Fourth St. and was in business from 1895 to 1950, according to local history files. The building at right, which then housed The Mint saloon, has since been razed but the old Chop House and pool hall buildings remain standing today and are now occupied by Digger’s Sting bar and restaurant. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1911: Bangor school
Twenty students crowd together with their teacher in this old Bangor classroom scene taken from a postcard that was postmarked Nov. 18, 1911. At that time, the public school in Bangor was on the east side of what is now 14th Avenue South, between Cardinal and James streets, according to 1906 and 1913 plat maps of La Crosse County. This old school is no longer standing, and its former site is now occupied by a driveway/parking area for a building that houses the old high school gym and Bangor Community Learning Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1911: Lyric Theatre
A 1911 view of La Crosse’s old Lyric Theatre, at 318 Main St., when “The Fall of Troy” was the featured attraction. This silent movie was shown at the Lyric from April 30 through May 2, 1911, according to an ad in the April 30, 1911, La Crosse Chronicle. Admission for the movie was 10 cents. The Lyric Theatre operated from 1907 to 1915, according to old La Crosse newspaper files. The Lyric building was razed in 1915, and today this site is occupied by the Lynne Tower building. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
This photo looks west from near the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street on Sept. 8, 1913, as workmen pose for a photo during the construction of a steel and concrete addition to the old La Crosse Rubber Mills, then operating in the frame building at far left. Dating to 1897, the Rubber Mills was known for making rubber footwear and was once a major employer in La Crosse. The firm, which expanded into several large building additions over time, changed its name to LaCrosse Footwear in 1986 and operated here until 2001. The former Rubber Mills/Footwear complex on St. Andrew Street remains standing and is occupied by several businesses, including the Pearl Street Brewery and Boot Hill Pub.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1914: Labor Day parade
This Labor Day photo, from the Ed Gautsch Collection at the La Crosse Public Library archives, shows members of a La Crosse barkeepers union — with many of them carrying eye-catching parasols — lining up at Fourth and Jay streets prior to marching in the city’s Labor Day parade on Sept. 7, 1914. The parade that day “was a delight to the eye” and featured 32 union groups having a total of 2,500 marchers, according to a La Crosse Tribune account of the parade. The parade circled through the downtown area before continuing on to the old Shooting Park at West and South avenues, “where the marchers were joined by their families to spend the day picnicking.” None of the one-story frame buildings shown here, on the southwest corner of Fourth and Jay streets, remain standing today, having been replaced by larger brick buildings that are now home to businesses which include the Popcorn Tavern. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
This circa 1915 photo shows a truck loaded with brooms parked on the snow-covered 200 block of Front Street, just south of Pearl Street. It is thought the truck had just completed a pickup at Emil Ruprecht’s broom factory, which was located at 205 S. Front St. (out of view to the right) during the early 1900s. In addition to snow chains on its rear tires, this vintage truck is also marked by having its steering wheel on the right side and having an open cab with no weather protection for the driver and passenger. All the buildings in this photo have since been razed, and the foreground area shown here is now occupied by the La Crosse Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
This winter scene from circa 1915 shows the Frommes Chemical Co. building, which was located at 1401 S. Seventh St., on the southeast corner of Seventh and Farnam streets. As the sign on the building states, this firm produced flavoring extracts, bluing and ammonia. Frommes, which was also well known for producing a sweet grape juice, operated in La Crosse from 1910 to 1926, according to Tribune files. In more recent times this building was home to Con’s Grill from 1953 to 1979 and Kon’s Grill from 1980 to 1988, according to city directory files. This 19th century structure was razed in 1992, and today its former site is occupied by a parking lot for Gundersen Health System. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
A player punts the ball during an October 1916 La Crosse Normal School football game at the old La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds field, with Grandad Bluff in the background. The 1916 La Crosse Normal School (now known as UW-La Crosse) football team compiled a 4-2 record while scoring a total of 173 points to their opponents’ 45, according to Tribune files. Today, 100 years later, the former site of the fairgrounds field is occupied by Veterans Memorial Field. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
This photos looks east on Pearl Street from Front Street, as hundreds of La Crosse school children carrying U.S. flags take part in a World War I loyalty parade on April 21, 1917. This patriotic parade, which was 90 minutes long, preceded a large gathering at Riverside Park in which an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 La Crosse County residents pledged their allegiance to the Untied States. The old 100 block of Pearl Street and its buildings, as shown here, no longer exist as this area is currently occupied by a sidewalk with steps, the La Crosse Center and a parking lot for the Radisson Hotel. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1917: MacDonald house
Norman and Peggy MacDonald, the children of Robert and Mary MacDonald, pose for a photo while playing near their home at 304 S. Seventh St., left, in this circa 1917 scene. The old MacDonald house remains standing while the two houses at upper right were recently razed to make way for a traffic roundabout at Seventh and Cass streets. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1917: Patriot's Day
La Crosse Normal School students hold a large American flag, followed by local business women, as they marched in a World War I “Patriot’s Day” parade on April 21, 1917. This photo of the parade, which was 75 minutes long and consisted of 5,000 marchers, was taken from Front Street looking east on Pearl Street. All the buildings shown here in the immediate foreground have since been razed and this former section of Pearl Street is now occupied by a walkway between the Radisson Hotel and La Crosse Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
This circa 1919 photo shows a new clay tile silo nearing completion at George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm, which was located in Ebner Coulee. The man standing in front of the silo is George Baier with his young son, Harvey, standing by him, according to Terry Baier of La Crosse. Today, more than 100 years later, tower silos are falling out of favor with many farmers who now store their silage in pit silos or large plastic bags, according to a recent Tribune article. This silo and barn remain standing today at 2936 Ebner Coulee Road, though they are no longer used for farming purposes. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1920: Grandview Hospital
A young boy undergoes a doctor’s exam at La Crosse’s old Grandview Hospital in this circa 1920 photo. Grandview, which was located at 1707 Main St. and named for its proximity to Grandad Bluff, opened in 1915 with 25 beds before later expanding to more than 80 beds. The hospital closed in 1969, but the old Grandview complex remains standing today and is occupied by the Family & Children’s Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
This photo, circa 1923, shows Engebret Borgen standing by the counter of his restaurant. Engebret, a Norwegian immigrant, opened Borgen's Restaurant in 1905 in downtown Westby. The restaurant was relocated several times over the years, before ending up in its current location in 1948. The eatery, later renamed Borgen's Cafe, closed in 2006. Blane and Mary Charles reopened the restaurant in 2008 after about 60 local investors bought and extensively renovated the building.
Contributed photo
1924: Riviera Theater
A postcard view from September 1924 showing the Riviera Theater Building at 1215 Caledonia St. Completed in 1920, the Riviera entertained moviegoers until 50 years ago. Its last movie, “The Ten Commandments,” was shown April 30, 1967. This former theater building remains standing and is partly occupied by the Caledonia Street Antique Mall. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1931: West Channel Bridge
This 1931 aerial view, looking east toward La Crosse from the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, shows the old West Channel Bridge, which was completed 85 years ago in December 1931. This steel truss bridge served until the early 1990s, when it was replaced by the two concrete girder bridges which now span the West Channel. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1931: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
This photo shows a 1931 view of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot at 601 St. Andrew St., with a passenger coach standing nearby. Completed in 1927, this 90-year-old building remains in use today as home to the Amtrak Depot, several small businesses and a ministry. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1931: Main Street La Crosse
Looking east from the 300 block of Main Street in 1931, with a streetcar track and overhead Christmas decorations marking the scene. At left is Henry & Franks Cafeteria, which was operated by Henry Rooney, according to city directory files. This eatery was in business from 1924 to 1932 with a typical meal in 1931 costing 15 cents. The former site of this cafeteria is now occupied by the Verge credit union at 311 Main St. The streetcar track shown here was removed in 1949 after the end of La Crosse’s streetcar service in 1945, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1934: Men's Sketch Club
A woman in a bathing suit poses for members of the Men’s Sketch Club of La Crosse as they produce pencil and brush renderings of her — from a photo which first appeared in the Tribune on Dec. 31, 1934. This artistic club was organized in late 1932 and was active throughout the 1930s and 1940s, according to Tribune files. In addition to doing studio work, club members also traveled to towns in the Coulee Region to sketch and paint outdoor scenes. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1934: La Crosse’s Federal Bakery
This undated photo, thought to have been taken around 1934, shows bakers and helpers at La Crosse’s Federal Bakery, which was located at 522 Main St. Three of the men here have been identified as Paul Lueck, far left, Robert Marx, second from left, and Percy Rochester, fourth from left. The Federal Bakery was a longtime downtown establishment, being listed in La Crosse city directories from 1919 to 1956. Today the site of the old bakery is a parking lot west of the St. Joseph Cathedral Rectory. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1935: Temporary Mississippi River ferry
A view of the small barge ferry, which, for a short time in August 1935, provided the only means of transporting automobile traffic across the Mississippi River at La Crosse. This ferry began service Aug. 12, 1935, while the city’s wagon bridge was closed for repairs after an accident three days earlier in which a span of the bridge collapsed into the river after being hit by an auto. With a capacity of only four cars, this ferry proved too small to handle the volume of auto traffic wanting to cross the river so a second ferry that could carry 15 to 20 vehicles was also put into service. The ferry service ended Aug. 20, 1935, when the wagon bridge reopened after replacement of the fallen span. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1936: Joseph P. Funke Candy Co.
This April 1936 street scene, looking west from the 200 block of State Street, includes the Joseph P. Funke Candy Co. factory and its water tower adorned with “Funke’s Chocolates” signage. This former candy factory, which closed in 1933, is home to The Charmant Hotel, which is named after the premium line of chocolates once produced by the Funke Co. In addition, Charmant is also the French word for “charming.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1937: Isle La Plume
This photo shows a circa 1937 view of the upper end of Isle La Plume, looking north toward an area now occupied by Houska Park. Points of interest in the photo are the old wagon bridge, upper center, and the two buildings in the right foreground, which were occupied by the Isle La Plume Boat Works and the Wisconsin Conservation Commission. In 1939, work began on converting this area into a city park, and 70 years ago, on Oct. 10, 1947, the park was officially named Houska Park in honor of former alderman Joseph Houska, who was instrumental in the park’s development. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1938: Franklin Elementary School
This photo shows a play at Franklin School, circa 1938. The children here have been identified as, from left, Howard Roberts, Delores Anderson, Ralph Opland, Marilyn Hodge, Lois McGinnis, Roger Branson, Eugene Adams and Eugene Campbell.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1939: Cass Street Bridge dedication
The dedication of the Cass Street Bridge was held Sept. 23, 1939, with officials and a large crowd gathered on the bridge’s east end. In the background is the La Crosse Wool Co. building, which later became the Evans Warehouse before being razed in the early 1990s to make way for the Marriott Courtyard hotel now on the site. Anyone having additional information about this photo or wishing to donate other pictures of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives’ Photo
1941: Electric streetcar
An electric streetcar heads south in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, then a two-way street, in this snapshot taken in March 1941. Streetcar service in La Crosse ended 70 years ago, Nov. 11, 1945, bringing to a close a mode of transportation that began here in 1879 with horse-drawn cars followed by the advent of electric cars in 1893. Buildings of note in this photo, all which have since been razed, are the National Bank of La Crosse with its Greek temple look, the five-story Stoddard Hotel and the post office with its signature tower. The date of this photo was determined by the Rivoli Theater marquee, at left, which notes Clark Gable and Hedy Lamarr starring in “Comrade X,” a movie that appeared at the Rivoli from March 8-12, 1941, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
This 75-year-old scene from April 5, 1941, shows the La Crosse VFW Drum Corps in the back of a decorated truck parked at the Pure Oil gas station, on the southeast corner of Fourth and Cass streets. The drum unit was making the rounds of the city that day as part of a “Buy A Tag” event to raise funds for new equipment, according to Tribune files. This gas station of Tudor Revival design was erected in 1937 and operated as a gas station until the early 1960s, after which the building served a variety of businesses. The building's exterior has changed little since 1937. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
On horseback and holding an Old Style Lager flag, Brownie Beck leads harness racers during the 1941 La Crosse Interstate Fair in a photo taken by the late Gordon Feinberg (1915-1990) of La Crosse. At that time, the fairgrounds were located on and in the vicinity of what is now Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
An early 1942 view of the World War II prisoner of war camp on South Post at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy) near Sparta. From 1942 to 1946, this complex housed Japanese and German prisoners of war and also served as a detention center for German, Italian and Japanese civilians arrested as potentially dangerous “enemy aliens.” This snowy scene, with the fence at right under construction, was taken shortly before the first prisoners and detainees arrived at the camp 75 years ago on March 9, 1942, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Library of Congress
1947: School bus
This school bus scene from the fall of 1947 shows the bus driver, identified only as Pete, with two of his passengers, George Britton and Ann Wartinbee. George was the son of David and Margaret Britton, who resided at 1717 Winnebago St. Ann, then a first grade student at Emerson School and later a 1959 graduate of Logan High School, was the daughter of D. Russell and Helen Wartinbee, who lived at 815 S. 17th St. D. Russell Wartinbee (1903-1977) was well known as a teacher at Central High School from 1936 to 1969 and for serving four terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1947: W.T. Grant
W.T. Grant was the first tenant of the Hoeschler Building, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and King Street, when it opened in 1947. The national retailer closed its La Crosse location in 1975. Today, the building is known as King on Fifth and occupied by a variety of offices.
Tribune file photo
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
Elephants with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus head south on Second Street between Vine and State streets on July 28, 1948.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1948: Sears
Frank J. Hoeschler completed work on the Sears building at Fifth Avenue and King Street in 1947. Although the building remains, Sears left for Valley View Mall in 1980. Today, the three-story structure, known as King on Fifth, houses a variety of offices.
Tribune file photo
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
A circa 1948 view of Sias Isles Boat Livery, which was located on the Black River at the foot of Irvin Street in Onalaska. This boat rental enterprise, which at one time was popular with fishermen from around the country, dated to the 1930s and was operated by Ben and Floyde Sias of Onalaska. Ben died in 1950, but his widow continued to operate the livery in later years. From 1970 to the late 1990s, the livery was run by either Carl or Ronald Schams, according to Onalaska Directory files, with the business last listed in the 1997 directory. The site of Sias Isles Boat Livery is now occupied by Onalaska’s Waterfront Park. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 .
La Crosse Public Library archives
1948: Grand Hotel
The third floor of The Grand Hotel, located at the corner of Third and Pearl streets, is being removed in this 1948 photo. The building, which was built in 1885, was earlier known as the Eperson House and was one of the city's top hotels at the start of the 20th century. In 1948, the Tribune reported that the building had "continued to slide and gradually degenerated into something of a flop-house, offering shelter to knights of the road and other unfortunates with near-empty pocketbooks." Today, the second floor of the building has apartments, and the first floor has been home to a variety of bars, most recently Coconut Joe's, which closed earlier this year.
Tribune file photo
1948: Centennial parade
This 70-year-old scene from La Crosse’s city, county and state centennial parade of July 17, 1948, shows the parade’s grand prize entry — a replica of an old Mississippi River steamboat — as it headed west on Jay Street from Fifth Avenue. Named the SS Fifth Avenue, Port of La Crosse, it was sponsored by Fifth Avenue merchants and was complete with a whistle, calliope, passengers and a rotating paddle wheel. An estimated 60,000 spectators turned out for the parade, which was nearly two hours long and included 150 units, according to Tribune files.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1951: La Crosse Central High School
Students and a Navy color guard unit gather outside La Crosse’s old Central High School, 16th and Cass streets, for a Memorial Day ceremony in 1951 to honor the school’s alumni who gave their lives in service of their country. Anyone who has additional information about this photo or wishes to donate other pictures of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
A 1951 Tribune photo of the main lobby in the old YMCA building at 617 Main St. shows desk clerk Henry Sjolander visiting with Cletus Henry, who was then a resident of one of the many dormitory rooms there. The YMCA was at this location for 60 years, from 1909 to 1969, in a four-story building now occupied by Western Technical College’s Administrative Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1954: Triangle Cafe
The Triangle Cafe, which opened in 1951, was a popular breakfast spot in downtown La Crosse. Shown in this 1954 photo are, from left, owner H.F. (Herb) Troyer, Betty Troyer, Mary Kreutzer and Thomas Baldwin. The restaurant's building at 601 Main St. was demolished to make room for Gateway Terrace Condominiums.
Tribune file photo
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
Ester MacKenzie, left, and Eleanor Armstrong, were co-owners of Estel Tall Fashion, a women's clothing store at 720 Main St. The store's name, the women told the Tribune, was arrived at by combing the names of the two owners. The store, the women said, focuses on the fashion needs of taller women. "Tall girls," Armstrong said, "shouldn't be afraid to admit their height. After all, most top models are tall." Treasures on Main, an antique and resale shop, now occupies this site.
Tribune file photo
1954: Howards Clothes
Howards Clothes employees, from left, Raymond E. Wrobel (president, general manager and part owner), Rudolph Secky, James Wagner, John McCown and John D. Desmond Jr. (secretary, treasurer and part owner) are pictured in 1954 inside their store, which opened in 1926 at 112 S. Fourth St., which is now home to Deaf Ear Record Exchange.
Tribune file photo
1954: Crescent Jewelers
Manager of Crescent Jewelers Sam Horwitz, left, is shown here in this 1954 photo with, from left, Marion Horwitz, Robert Hurin and Ronald N. Boettcher. The building at 429 Main St. has housed a jewelry store since 1881 when it was Irvine Jewelers, The business was purchased by Isador Horwitz in 1950.
Tribune file photo
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
Tom's Speedometer Shop employees — from left, bookkeeper Mrs. Keenan, owner Tom Keenan, manager Floyd Tolley and technician Robert Olson — are shown in their store in this 1954 photo. Tom Keenan opened the speedometer repair business in 1928 in the back of a Second Street garage. It later moved to 614 Main St. In later years, the business mainly did locksmith work and lamp repair. It closed in 2008. Today, the location is home to resale shop.
Tribune file photo
1954: YMCA basketball
Tip-off action during a 1954 boys basketball game in the gymnasium of the old YMCA building at 617 to 629 Main St. A La Crosse YMCA basketball team was among the first to play the sport when it was introduced here in 1894, at a time when there were 11 players to a team and scores of 5-0 were common, according to local history files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
Ladders and hoses were plentiful as La Crosse firemen battled a blaze at the R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store on Dec. 13, 1954. The fire, which began in the basement of the Osborne store at 1201 Caledonia St., gutted the building and an adjoining business, the Haraldson Shoe Store at 1203 Caledonia St. (not shown). The Osborne building was later razed and replaced by a one-story building that was home to a Ben Franklin store for many years before being occupied by the building’s current tenant, Options Clinic. This view of the fire was taken from St. Paul Street and also shows the Buckhorn Tavern at 621 St. Paul St. This building remains standing today and is now home to Dewey’s Side Street Saloon. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Fire Department
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
From left (standing) student Dale Twedt, instructor Gene Harding, student Bea Anderson and instructor Ravenhall Stevens work on the hair of students, from left, Ardyth Eagon and Elizabeth Mezera, at the La Crosse Beauty School in this 1955 photo. The school opened at 718 Main St. in 1952. Today, the building is home to Treasures on Main.
Tribune file photo
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
A circa 1956 view of Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse, with the camera looking east on Main Street from the northwest corner of Fourth and Main streets. The woman at left foreground is looking at a display window of the old Bob Cline Jewelry Store at 331 Main St., where that business operated from 1953 to 1958, according to city directory files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
The school color guard marches past students during the 1956 Memorial Day assembly at Central High School, then located at 16th and Cass streets. This ceremony was part of an ongoing annual tradition at Central dating back to 1923 to honor the school’s war dead. The members of this color guard were Bill Cornell, Dick Matl, Jim Hamilton and Don Lintelman, according to Central yearbook files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 .
La Crosse Public Library archives
1957: Kroger
The La Crosse Tribune published this special section to mark the 1957 opening of a Kroger supermarket in the Village Shopping Center. The food store became a Quillin's supermarket in 1971. In 2011, the 35,000-square-foot building was razed to make way for a Festival Foods that opened later that year.
1957: Jackson Plaza
This is the cover a special section of the La Crosse Tribune marking the 1957 opening of Jackson Plaza on the South Side of La Crosse. Although the businesses have changed many times over the years, the strip mall remains at 19th and Jackson.
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
This advertisement for Old Style Lager appeared in the La Crosse Tribune in 1957.
1958: 1st National Bank
This page was part of a special section the La Crosse Tribune published in 1958 to mark the opening of the new 1st National Bank building in La Crosse. The financial institution saw several name changes — and the building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and King Street had several remodels — before it took on the Wells Fargo name in 2000.
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
This full-page advertisement, published in the May 23, 1958, La Crosse Tribune, announced an open house at the remodeled office of State Bank of La Crosse, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. A second renovation in 1997 included removing the granite panels that were installed on the south side of the building in 1958. The granite was replaced with limestone, creating a match to the original stone, which was quarried from Grandad Bluff. The institution, which today goes by the name State Bank Financial, was founded in 1879 and has occupied the building since 1913.
1958: Heat exchanger plant
Trane workers check over equipment in 1958 at the company's new $12 million, 76,800-square-foot heat exchanger plant near the corner of Ward Avenue and Losey Boulevard.
Tribune file photo
1958: American Legion parade
Spectators crowd the 400 block of Main Street on July 27, 1958, to watch a parade honoring the American Legion.
This parade capped off the Legion’s annual Wisconsin state convention then being held in La Crosse for the first time since 1932. An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the “mammoth parade,” which was nearly three hours long, according to Tribune files.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
This 1960 photo, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 936 Winnebago St. This place of worship was dedicated on April 11, 1915, with 1,000 people attending the ceremony according to Tribune files. The St. Wenceslaus parish was disbanded in 1974 but this edifice remains in use today as Viterbo University’s San Damiano Chapel, which underwent a $1.2 million restoration project in 2014. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1960: Allis-Chalmers
This circa 1960 aerial photo shows part of the old Allis-Chalmers factory complex, looking west from above North Third Street, between Pine and Badger streets. The La Crosse Allis-Chalmers plant produced tractors and other agricultural implements, operating from 1929 to 1969. All the buildings in the foreground have since been razed, and the Tribune building now occupies the area at lower left. The building with the rooftop aviation markings and the building to its right remain standing on North Second Street. and were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. These buildings have been been vacant since 1995. The rooftop aviation markings visible here no longer exist; they dated to 1948, when they were created with yellow paint as part of a national “skyway” system with the 43 50 and 91 15 referring to the city’s latitude and longitude, while the arrow points in the direction of the La Crosse airport. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1961: Wettstein’s
This 1961 photo, taken by former Tribune business manager Howard Colvin, shows Wettstein’s television and electric store at 1525 Losey Blvd. S. in the Village Shopping Center. Wettstein’s was at this location from August 1954 through September 1962, when the firm opened at its present location in downtown La Crosse. Wettstein’s is closing in 2018 after 67 years of operation, dating back to 1951 when Howard and Marie Wettstein began the business in the garage behind their home then at 1410 Denton St., according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1961: La Crosse library summer program
This scene from the main La Crosse Public Library children’s room appeared in the Tribune on June 14, 1961. Shown here, from left, are Nancy Wernecke, Daniel Crowley and David Engebretson admiring a miniature playscape called The Ranch, which tracked progress of those in grades 1 through 4 enrolled in the program. A separate system tracked the progress of those in grades 5 through 8.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1962: Bell Discount Store
Employees of Bell Discount Store make last-minute preparations for its opening in August 1962. The 60,000 square-foot discount store employed 180 full-time employees when it opened at 322 Causeway Blvd. The store, later renamed Belsoct, closed in 1978. The site is now occupied by S&S Cycle.
Tribune file photo
1963: Houska Park
Youngsters play checkers during the summer of 1963 at Houska Park during an outdoor activity event sponsored by the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1964: Opening Day Parade
Festmaster Roy E. Kumm fills a large beer stein from the Golden Keg during the opening day festivities of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest on Sept. 30, 1964. The event took place at the old South Side Festgrounds, which were located on the southwest corner of Sixth and Vine streets — across the street from the old Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. At right is Mary Kay Knudson, the 1963 Miss Oktoberfest who was then serving as retiring queen according to Tribune files.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1964: Kerr's Grocery
From left, Ollie Kerr (widow of the late Warren E. Kerr), and her sister, Marjorie Hougen, are shown here inside Kerr's Grocery, 604 Fifth Ave. S., shortly before it closed in 1964. In a story about the closing of the 50-year business, Kerr told the Tribune that the store was once considered the elite food store in La Crosse. The grocery store was torn down to make way for an office building that today houses the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.
Tribune file photo
1965: Dog House Restaurant
The Dog House Restaurant opened in September 1965. On hand for the opening were, from left, local franchise owner William Jefferson company President Ross Marino. The eatery, located at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road, was open 24 hours a day. Hobbit Travel now occupies the corner.
Tribune file photo
1965: Main Street La Crosse
This downtown scene from November 1935 shows the south side of Main Street as viewed from Fifth Avenue looking west. The corner building in the foreground was then home to Barron’s Department Store, which remained in business there until 1965, according to Tribune files. Today, 80 years later, the brick pavement and streetcar tracks shown here are long gone, but most of the buildings remain. The former Barron’s building, erected in 1891, is now known as City Square and is occupied by several businesses, which include the International Bake Shoppe, The Buzz on Main Hair Salon and The Yoga Place. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1965: Kmart
La Crosse opened its first Kmart store in 1965 at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road. It was the discount retailers 98th store. The La Crosse Tribune reported that the store opened with 10 checkouts, an automotive service center and a snack bar. The South Side store closed in September 2017. A second Kmart store opened in 1982 on Hwy. 16 near Valley View Mall, but it closed in 1995.
Tribune file photo
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
Looking south from Third and Pine streets April 27, 1965, just moments before the dome of the third La Crosse County Courthouse crashed to the ground during the building’s razing. The demolition of this ornate government center, which was built in 1904, is still lamented by many local and area residents. The former site of this courthouse, bound by Third, Fourth, State and Vine streets, is home to Belle Square. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1965: Ellickson Studio
Milton Kinney, a photographer at Ellickson Studio, 431 Cass St., receives the Court of Honor award in 1965 from John Keel, president of the Wisconsin Photographers Association. The award was for a portrait of Sally Riggs, the 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Riggs of La Crosse. The studio moved to 511 Main St. in 1980, and it remains in business today.
Tribune file photo
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
La Crosse’s Main Library building at 800 Main St. is marking its 50th year of operation. Replacing an 1888 building, construction of the library began in April 1966 and was followed by its opening on Oct. 2, 1967. Shown here is the library’s dedication ceremony on Nov. 5, 1967, with library director Gertrude Thurow speaking before an audience on the main floor of the library. At upper center and is the library’s card catalog files, which served until 1992, when they were replaced by a computerized catalog system. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1967: Your Uncle's Place
Musicians play during a jamboree with the Midwest Banjo Club in 1967 at Your Uncle's Place, a tavern at 408 S. Fourth St. That site is currently home to a sales lot for Pischke Motors of La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
1967: Gray Circus
Clown Vic Lewis chats with a young girl in the audience attending a Sells and Gray Circus big tent performance at La Crosse’s Erickson Field 50 years ago, June 27, 1967. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
This Tribune photo taken on March 6, 1967, shows moving day activity at old Fire Station No. 1 with mattresses being removed from the second floor via a floor opening for a sliding pole. Two of the men in the photo have been identified as firemen Kenneth Joern and Edmund Woestman. Equipment and furnishings were then being moved from this station at 414 State St. (razed in 1969) to a new Fire Station No. 1 at Fifth and Market streets. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
The radio program "It's High Time," which featured news and information of interest to students, was broadcast Saturday mornings on WKBH-AM. The show's hosts in 1969 were, from left, Gary La Fleur of Logan High School, David R. Anderson of Central High School and Kirk Schueler of Aquinas High School.
Tribune file photo
1970: Washburn Elementary School
This 1970 La Crosse scene shows students from the old Washburn Elementary School (background) gathered around the fountain in front of the La Crosse Public Library at Eighth and Main streets. Washburn School was completed in 1922 and was used for classroom purposes until 1974. The building was razed in 1985 and the site is now occupied by Washburn on the Park Apartments. Anyone having additional information about this photo or wishing to donate other pictures of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1970: Johnson's Junior Miss Shop
Owner Marian Johnson is shown in 1970 inside Johnson's Junior Miss Shop. The store, located at 2311 State Road, is now home to Java Vino.
1971: Behind the Brewery Gallery
Betty and Dale Kendrick prepare to open their Behind the Brewery Gallery in June 1971. The Kendricks operated the gallery, located at 1026 S. Front St., for more than 40 years. James Cherf purchased the building and reopened it as an art gallery in 2012.
Tribune file photo
1971: Kewpee Lunch
Owner Arthur Grathen is shown here in 1971 shortly before his restaurant, Kewpee Lunch, closed. It was best known for its hamburgers. Grathen opened the restaurant at 314 S. Fourth St. in 1938 with his brother-in-law Harry Vokel, when burgers sold for 5 cents. The price gradually increased over the years before peaking at 20 cents. Today, the storefront is occupied by Designing Jewelers.
Tribune file photo
1971: Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center
A groundbreaking was held in October 1971 for Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center on the city's far North Side. The $2.5 million development opened with a SuperValu Supermarket, which later closed, and a Shopko discount store, which remains in business today.
Tribune file photo
1972: King Cinema
People fill the lobby for the opening of King Cinema in 1972. The movie theater, located at 222 S. Seventh St., showed "The Biscuit Eater" on both of its screens on its first night. The facility, which later added a third screen, showed its final film, "Wimbledon," before closing in 2004. Today, the site is home to a two-story building that houses Social Security offices.
Tribune file photo
1972: The Stereo Shop
J. Randall Charles, left, and John Tompkins are shown in The Stereo Shop shortly after it opened in 1972. The business, located at 316 S. Fourth St., sold 18 brands of stereos and related equipment. Today that location is home to River City Gold & Silver Exchange.
Tribune file photo
1972: Viking Heritage
Kathy Brudos, standing, and her sister Jamie, point out Norwegian clothing to their friends Ellen Scheffner, left, and Linda Larson. The Brudos' mother, Jan, is proprietor of Viking Heritage, a store that opened in 1972 at 2903 Losey Blvd. S. Jack and Carol Bohlig took over the store in 1976 and ran it until 2001. Today, the location is home to Advantage Accounting.
Tribune file photo
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
Charles Hoffman, president of Hoffman House Restaurants, and Mary Lou Mason are served coffee in the new Hoffman House Restaurant, which opened inside the Midway Motor Lodge, 1835 Rose St., in 1972. In 1983, Ken and Jay Proksch began leasing the restaurant and renamed it Moxie's. It changed names again, in 1999, to River Jack's. Today the restaurant is called Black River Bar & Grill.
Tribune file photo
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
Louis and Lialys Bantle raise their glasses in a toast to the new owner of Louie Bantle's Restaurant, Max Kottmer, right. Louis started his restaurant career in 1944 when he became part owner of Fifth Avenue Buffet. Then, in 1947, he purchased La Conga at 312 S. Third St. and renamed it Louie Bantle's Restaurant. Today, the La Crosse Professional Plaza is located at that site.
Tribune file photo
1973: Schaak Electronics
William Soller, manager of the Twin Cities-based Schaak Electronics, is shown next to his store's stereo displays in 1973. Today, the space at 407 Main St. is occupied by State Bank Financial.
Tribune file photo
1973: Newburg's Menswear
William O. Newburg, left, and William E. Newburg show off their newly remodeled menswear store at 322 Pearl St. in this 1973 photo. The family opened a second location in the Village Shopping Center in 1978. That location closed in 1982. A third location at Valley View Mall also closed in 1982. Newburg's Menswear celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1986, the same year its original, and final, location closed downtown. The locatio, later home the Scientific College of Beauty and Barbering, today is vacant.
Tribune file photo
1973: Book Exchange
Georgann Bohlig, then a sophomore art student at Viterbo University, worked as a manager at The Book Exchange, located at 306 State St. in this 1973 photo. The store later moved to the city's North Side. The former downtown location is now part of The State Room bar.
Tribune file photo
1973: Union Prescription Center
Wayne Loveland was a pharmacist at Union Prescription Center in La Crosse, a national chain endorsed by labor unions. The store at 1907 West Ave. S. opened in 1973 and remains in business today under the name The Prescription Center.
Tribune file photo
1974: Caravel TV Sales
Richard G. Hansen of Onalaska checks the color on a television in the showroom of Caravel TV Sales, which opened in 1974 at 1730 George St.
Tribune file photo
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
The Bodega Lunch Club, pictured in 1975, was a downtown La Crosse landmark for generations. The restaurant opened in 1897 at 122 S. Fourth St. and closed for good in 1989 after a brief closure in 1984. Jeff Hotson and Michael Breckel purchased the building in 1994 and created the Bodega Brew Pub, which still anchors the corner of Fourth and Pearl streets.
Tribune file photo
1975: Yellow Checker of La Crosse
A La Crosse Tribune story in 1975 featured — from left, Sharon Moore, La Verda Johnson, Barbara Hovell and Judy McGuire — the four female cab drivers of Yellow Checker of La Crosse. The company was unable to steer through some financial problems and closed in 1982.
Tribune file photo
1975: Patrick Zielke running for mayor
Pat Zielke eats breakfast with his wife, Bea, before heading out to campaign during his first mayoral election in the spring of 1975. Zielke defeated incumbent W. Peter Gilbertson the next month.
Tribune file photo
1976: New Villa
Betty Volkman, a server at the New Villa, looks over a replica of the U.S. flag in this 1976 photo. The restaurant closed in May 1999, and the building was razed in 2003 to provide parking for the nearby Marcus Cinema Theater. According to the La Crosse Public Library Archives, the restaurant dated to 1937 when George Dialler purchased Rich Newburgs Nite Club and renamed it the New Villa. Dialler selected a rooster as the restaurants logo to pay tribute to the location once having been a poultry farm. In conjunction with the rooster, the New Villa's slogan was "food and cocktails to crow about." It was widely known for its chicken dumpling soup, Hershey almond pie and Friday fish fry dinners.
Tribune file photo
1977: Bert's Magic and Fun Shop
Bert Forsythe, shown here in this 1977 photo, owned Bert's Magic and Fun Shop with his wife, Emma. The shop, which was located at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, is now home to Mirage Sports Bar.
Tribune file photo
1978: Soell's King of Low Prices
Art Soell Sr., owner of Soell's King of Low Prices liquor and wine store, is shown here in 1978. His father, Otto Soell, opened Soell Drug Store at 509 Main St. and became the second retailer in the city to receive a liquor license when Prohibition was repealed in 1933. Art Soell Sr. converted the business to a full-service liquor store in 1965; it closed in 1997. The downtown location currently is home to Monet Flower & Gifts. A second Soell's liquor store operated at 3815 Mormon Coulee Road from 1971 to 2004. In later years, the store was managed by Art Soell Jr. After the retailer closed, the space was turned into Collins Professional Building.
Tribune file photo
1978: Shopko
In this 1978 photo, 17-month-old Tracy Wolter joins the many shoppers at the opening of the Shopko discount store in Shelby Mall. The city's first Shopko, at 2500 Rose St., opened in 1972. A third Shopko opened in Onalaska in 1989. All three stores remain in business today.
Tribune file photo
1978: La Crosse Answering Service
Roberta Fischer, owner of the La Crosse Answering Service, is shown here shortly after her business opened in 1978. The business, located at 217 S. Seventh St., had previously been named Madonna's Answering Service. In 2007, the business was purchased by Bruce and Laurie Torvik. It has since closed.
Tribune file photo
1978: Lenny's Shoe Repair
Lenny Matiak is shown inside his store, Lenny's Shoe Repair, in this 1978 photo. Matiak, who told the Tribune he he has been in the shoe business since he began shining shoes at age 15, continues to operate his business at 721 Clinton St.
Tribune file photo
1979: Carriage House of Fashion
Carriage House of Fashion employees Heidi Hensel, left, and Sue Sobkowiak, steam off paint during a remodel of the 415 Jay St. store. The Carriage House was owned by Cindy Gerke, and today that location is an office for Cindy Gerke and Associates, a local real estate company.
Tribune file photo
1980: Doerflinger's
Clerks Sue Anderson, left, and Cherryl Merfeld, demonstrate a new IBM 5260 computer system at Doerflinger's Department Store. The La Crosse store was one of the first retailers in the county to install such a system.
Tribune file photo
1980: Lutheran Hospital
Craig Spies helps his daughter Jody play with a train she received as a Christmas gift in this Dec. 25, 1980, photo. Jody was in Lutheran Hospital because she broke her leg while sliding.
La Crosse Tribune file photo
1982: Dayton's
Dayton's employee Sharon Hulse, left, assists Dave Trapp and his sons, Tom and Jon, chose a set of china for a Christmas gift. The store opened with Valley View Mall in 1980, became Marshall Field's in 2001, and was re-branded as Macy's in 2006. Macy's closed in 2016.
Tribune file photo
1982: Lorillard building
Patricia Poser, who worked for real estate developer Robert Stephan, stands inside a new North Side condo in this 1982 photo. The four-story brick building at 1501 Rose St. was built between 1916 and 1919 by Lorillard Tobacco Co. as a warehouse. Later, the building was used as storage by the La Crosse Garment Co. In 1982 it opened as Old North Port, a condominium and office development that still stands today.
Tribune file photo
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
A firefighter signals for more water as a blaze badly damages a warehouse for The La Crosse Garment Co. on Jan. 14, 1982, at the corner of Eighth and Adams streets. Erected in 1887 for the Salzer Seed Co., this building no longer exists and its former site is now occupied by a one-story Salzer Square apartment building.
Tribune file photo
1982: Leithold Music
Longtime La Crosse radio DJ Lindy Shannon is shown here inside Leithold Music in 1981 after the downtown store announced it was closing its record department. The store, which was founded in 1888 and is located at 116 S. Fourth St., still sells and repairs instruments and offers music lessons.
Tribune file photo
1982: Drugan's Supper Club
Yodeler Aase Helst and 16 musicians from Andalsnes, Norway, perform to a packed Saturday night crowd in 1981 at Drugan’s Supper Club in Holmen. Kent and Donna Drugan started the business in 1970 after they bought and renovated the former Silver Dollar Saloon. In 1973, Kent and Donna bought the nine-hole Castle Mound golf course and immediately built a new supper club there. Another nine holes were added to the golf course in 1981, and today the operation is known as Drugan’s Castle Mound Golf & Supper Club.
Tribune file photo
1983: WLCX-WLXR
Jean Gitz, co-owner of radio stations WLCX-AM and WLXR-FM, talks with WLXR afternoon disc jockey Joanie Smith in 1983. Gitz, along with Joseph Rohrer Jr. and Joseph Rohrer Sr., sold the radio stations that year to Ingstad Broadcasting of Grand Forks, N.D. WLCX was later renamed WLFN-AM. Both stations are owned today by the Onalaska-based La Crosse Radio Group.
Tribune file photo
1983: Showbiz Pizza Place
Kindergartners from Onalaska’s Irving Pertzsch Elementary School gather at Showbiz Pizza Place in Onalaska in 1983. The pizza chain opened just north of Valley View Mall in 1982 and was rebranded as Chuck E. Cheese in 1993. Although its neighboring movie theater was torn down to make room for Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2014, the kid-friendly restaurant remains.
Tribune file photo
1984: K&G Costumes
Ken Konzen and Louanne Greene, co-owners of K&G Costumes show off some of their popular Halloween costumes in 1984. The pair started the La Crosse business in 1984; it closed in 2000.
Tribune file photo
1984: Maple Leaf Parade
This scene from the Sept. 29, 1984, Maple Leaf Parade, taken at Rose and Clinton streets, features a float carrying Rhonda Bentley, the 1984 Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest, and Bernhard “Bernie” Degen, the 1984 Oktoberfest Festmaster. Degen (1926-2012) was a pharmacist who co-founded the Degen-Berglund pharmacies in 1953 with Maynard Berglund. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1984: National Video Movie Rental
Marilyn Reinhard was manager of National Video and Movie Rental, which opened in June 1984 in the Village Shopping Center. When it opened, the store rented both VHS and Beta tapes, along with video cassette recorders.
Tribune file photo
1984: Hollywood Theater
Moviegoers attend a showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1984 at the Hollywood Theater in downtown La Crosse. The theater at 123 Fifth Ave S. closed in 2005 and after falling into disrepair, was purchased in 2012 by attorney and downtown developer Phil Addis, who plans to someday reopen it.
Tribune file photo
1984: Skifton's Department Store
Arnold Skifton walks up the stairs to the second floor of Skifton's Department Store in 1984. He started working at the Houston, Minn., store in 1931 as a floor sweeper and fire builder. Skifton and wife, Marie, and their friends Olaf and Ethel Mollerstad bought the store in 1937. The Skiftons became sole owners in 1949. After Maries death in October 2000, Skifton owned and operated the store single-handedly until he died in August 2003. The store closed in 2004, and the building is now home to the International Owl Center.
Tribune file photo
1985: Beer spill
A valve broke at the G. Heileman Brewery in 1986, causing beer to spill into a sewer line and bubble out a manhole cover at 900 S. Third St.
Tribune file photo
1985: Century Telephone
Operators work in the Century Telephone office at Fifth Avenue and Jay Street. The Louisiana-based company, now know as CenturyLink, purchased the La Crosse Telephone Corp. of Wisconsin in 1971. In 2000, the company, which has grown into the third largest telecommunications company in the nation, moved into a $25 million, seven-story building at 333 N. Front St. but continues to use the Fifth Avenue building.
Tribune file photo
1985: Ranch House Dinner Theater
Scott Manthe, left, and Renee Lieder starred in the 1985 Ranch House Dinner Theatre production of "Butterflies are Free." The Sparta performing arts venue was opened by Robert Irwin in 1984.
Tribune file photo
1987: Removal of the Doerflinger sign
A workman attends to the clock on the old Doerflinger sign shortly after it was lowered to the sidewalk at Fourth and Main streets during the sign’s removal Dec. 11, 1987. This large sign with its rotating two-faced clock was installed in January 1956 and became a landmark symbol for Doerflingers department store, which closed in 1984. A sign similar in design was installed at the same location for Duluth Trading Co. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
