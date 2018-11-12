Try 1 month for 99¢
Brewery Sign
The remnants of a historical sign from the former Michel Brewery are being stored outdoors at the wastewater treatment plant on Isle La Plume.

Twenty years ago the C & J Michel Brewery Building came down after a lengthy battle between heritage preservationists and the building’s owner; now the city is considering what to do with the sign that used to hang out front.

The city’s planning department will send out a short-range request for expressions of interest after La Crosse utility manager Bernard Lenz asked the Board of Public Works Monday to look into options to remove the sign from the wastewater facility storage.

“We have some time, but I also don’t want it to just disappear,” Lenz said.

Michel building

This photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives depicts the C&J Michel Brewery building, which was demolished in 1997.

The building that used to sit at 710 Third St. S. was the subject of two years’ worth of debate beginning in 1995, with the La Crosse Heritage Preservation Commission and Common Council unable to come to a consensus on the future of the building when owner Harry J. Dahl wanted to tear it down to expand his auto dealership.

City engineer Randy Turtenwald said the sign was accepted as a donation by the La Crosse Common Council when the building was torn down in 1997, and it's been on Isle la Plume ever since.

“It was in the capital budget for year after year after year, and eventually it just fell off the radar screen, and it’s just sitting there,” Turtenwald said. “I don’t know what effort it would be to rebuild it, and I don’t know where you would put it if you rebuilt it, but it’s not going to be cheap.”

Michel Brewery sign

This photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives Department depicts the C&J Michel Brewery sign.

Because the council accepted the donation, what is done with the sign will ultimately be up to the current council.

The sign is huge — about 50 by 50 feet, according to the utility department estimate — and in pieces, carefully disassembled when the building came down.

“It would be more labor-intensive than materials,” Turtenwald said.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

