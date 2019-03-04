The city of La Crosse is looking into purchasing a parcel in the town of Campbell next door to La Crosse Regional Airport.
The La Crosse Plan Commission Monday voted to direct city staff to look into purchasing 3502 Lakeshore Drive after airport director Clint Torp said the move would put the city-owned facility in better position for future expansion and runway projects.
“What this property does it is sits under what we call our runway protection zone for our extension. There’s a runway extension that it’s in the works right now,” Torp said.
If the city purchases the property, it’d remove the structure and trees so pilots are better able to fly and land planes at the city airport.
“This would be the very last piece of property we’d need to acquire for this plan,” Torp said.
If the city doesn't buy the property, approach angles to that runway would be greater.
The property is located in the runway protection zone of the airport layout plan, making the home that sits on it a nonconforming use, which means it’s not a good candidate for redevelopment, according to environmental planner Lewis Kuhlman.
“It was conforming when it was built, but now that there’s this airport overlay on top of it, you can’t do anything with the property,” Kuhlman said.
The parcel is assessed at $82,300. If the city moves forward with the purchase, 80 percent of the cost would be covered by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, and the remaining 20 percent would be covered by airport funds.
While the runway project is still quite a ways out, Torp recommended purchasing the property now.
“One of the things we try to do is acquire these parcels when we have a willing seller,” Torp said.
The city’s Aviation Board denied the request, saying it didn’t want to take the home off the tax roll; however, the La Crosse Plan Commission was less concerned with protecting town of Campbell’s tax revenue compared with improving runway and air safety.
“It’s in the town of Campbell, the airport would acquire it, then typically it’d annex it into the city, so it would have zero value,” said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, saying there would be no impact on city of La Crosse taxes.
The proposed purchase will go before the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday for a public hearing.
