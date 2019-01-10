The Tomah VA Medical Center will start making arrangements to move veterans into the former home of Dave and Barb Erickson on Farnam Street after a Thursday decision by the La Crosse Common Council.
The council voted 11-2 in favor of a conditional-use permit to allow the medical center to operate its transitional work residency program out of the home, which is in the process of being donated to the VA by the Ericksons.
The permit was necessary because the home is within 2,500 feet of several other community living arrangements, called CLAs.
The project will provide up eight veterans with a place to live and continue treatment as they find jobs and reintegrate into the community. The permit was passed on the condition that it undergo an annual review, and that the VA provide a payment in lieu of taxes and limit the occupancy to eight veterans.
“It’ll be a year of proving ourselves, but I’m confident that this will be a win-win for all of us,” said VA Medical Center director Victoria Brahm said.
While Brahm expects it to take a few months to get the program up and running while the VA finalizes lease agreements and make sure the home meets all its codes, she hopes to get them in as soon as possible.
“At that point we’ll be doing continuous communication so that we can make arrangements in terms of an open house with the neighbors and that sort of thing, so we’ll be making contacts to see what they would like,” said Brahm.
Neighbors of the facility were outspoken against the project, objecting to veterans who could have anger issues and post-traumatic stress disorder living next door to their children, and raising concerns about what the conversion would do to their property values.
Council member David Marshall, a 35-year-member of the U.S. Army, said he would be overjoyed to have the facility in his neighborhood.
“My deployments abroad have made me realize that the average soldier, the average marine, the average airman, is a step above most people in terms of their willingness to sacrifice, their willingness to be contributors to their society,” Marshall said. “I can’t turn my back on them.”
Marshall also spoke out against the stigma associated with mental health issues, saying those traumas are just as real as physical injuries.
“Just as real are the hell that comes back with you, that you bring back with you from overseas. I want people to understand that these are people who are healing and who are on the mend. I want to see them come into our city and mend in our city,” Marshall said.
Council member Doug Happel said he understood the neighbors’ concerns in the wake of scandals coming out of the VA Medical Center in recent year.
“My concern, in all respect, is will the VA really do what it says it’s going to do?” Happel said, saying the federal government isn’t a shining example of how to govern.
“Being from Tomah, I’ve heard good things about the director over there, but sometimes things are even bigger than a director,” Happel said.
However, Happel supported the project, saying the nation’s veterans deserved the care and the annual review will make a big difference.
The council also addressed the passion tied up in the debate over the past few months.
Council member Gary Padesky, who voted against the project along with council president Martin Gaul, urged the VA and the community to begin healing the rift between them.
“I guess we’re past a lot of the talking. It’s been an emotional few months for everybody involved, including the neighbors, the VA and the Ericksons,” Padesky said.
However, he did repeat a request from neighbors to keep the property kept-up and consider landscaping and planting that would provide some privacy to people next door.
Marshall apologized for his harsh words to the neighbors during one of the public hearings on the project, specifically for when he told them “fear is not an American value” and painted the group with a broad brush.
“For adding any negativity to this discussion, I want to give the neighbors my sincerely apology,” the council member said.
City officials also scolded La Crosse area residents for incivility, saying those who expressed their displeasure with the neighbors over social media should be ashamed of their language.
“Shame on you for doing that, for those of you who did that,” Marshall said.
Gaul described the public discussion as “very virulent and unnecessary,” comparing it to the respect the Common Council members show each other even as they fall on different sides of contentious issues.
“I think that in this particular case, the public could take a lesson from this council in the type of discourse we have in these discussions,” Gaul said.
