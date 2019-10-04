The city has until Oct. 11 to decide whether to purchase the land at 621 N. Third St. The building there is home to a title loan business.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The city of La Crosse will wait a week to decide whether to buy a building that houses a title loan company on the north edge of downtown.
The La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee voted Thursday to delay a vote to purchase the building at 621 N. Third St. for $600,000.
The property, which Mayor Tim Kabat called a vital gateway to downtown La Crosse, is home to a title loan business.
“A location like that goes on the market once in a generation,” Kabat said. “If you’re going to make a decision, you need to act fairly quickly.”
Right now the property is under-utilized, according to the mayor, and only generates $6,000 in property taxes for the city. The seller has accepted the city's offer, contingent on approval by the council. Kabat said others are interested in the location if the city fails to act before an Oct. 11 deadline.
The mayor short-circuited the regular council approval process once the property became available, but committee members voted to delay the vote until Oct. 10 so they had time to get more information.
“I don’t know why we’re buying something without a plan,” said council member Doug Happel, who expressed concern with the swiftness of the deal and was the first to ask to move the council decision to the Oct. 10 council meeting.
Council member Andrea Richmond expressed concern with the short-circuit process, saying it was difficult for council members to do their job when the information is provided on such short notice.
“We should have done our due diligence,” Richmond said. “I don’t approve of what was going on with the bidding war last week. We shouldn’t be in the business of buying up property like this.”
Other council members expressed concern about the history of the site and possible environmental contamination due its proximity to the former Mobil Oil tank field.
“There is contamination on this site,” said council member Jessica Olson, who noted a number of other structural issues and environmental concerns connected to the property. “We don’t know how deep the money pit could go on this.”
The Common Council could dip into a reserve fund, which holds a little over $19 million set aside for city emergencies, Kabat said in an interview prior to Thursday’s meeting. The city also could take out a loan that would be paid back with funds from Tax Increment District 17, where the property is located.
“This is what TIDs are for, for redevelopment,” said council member Phillip Ostrem.
Kabat said it’s too early to tell what will go at that site, but the city is looking into ways to fold the project into downtown master plans, as well as whether it could be part of Riverside North. Kabat said the city might demolish the existing building to make way for a public market, welcome center or another item of interest.
