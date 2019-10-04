{{featured_button_text}}
Loan Max

The city has until Oct. 11 to decide whether to purchase the land at 621 N. Third St. The building there is home to a title loan business.

The city of La Crosse will wait a week to decide whether to buy a building that houses a title loan company on the north edge of downtown. 

The La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee voted Thursday to delay a vote to purchase the building at 621 N. Third St. for $600,000.

The property, which Mayor Tim Kabat called a vital gateway to downtown La Crosse, is home to a title loan business.

Mayor Tim Kabat

Kabat

“A location like that goes on the market once in a generation,” Kabat said. “If you’re going to make a decision, you need to act fairly quickly.”

Right now the property is under-utilized, according to the mayor, and only generates $6,000 in property taxes for the city. The seller has accepted the city's offer, contingent on approval by the council. Kabat said others are interested in the location if the city fails to act before an Oct. 11 deadline.

The mayor short-circuited the regular council approval process once the property became available, but committee members voted to delay the vote until Oct. 10 so they had time to get more information.

Happel Doug

Happel

“I don’t know why we’re buying something without a plan,” said council member Doug Happel, who expressed concern with the swiftness of the deal and was the first to ask to move the council decision to the Oct. 10 council meeting.

Andrea Richmond mug

Richmond

Council member Andrea Richmond expressed concern with the short-circuit process, saying it was difficult for council members to do their job when the information is provided on such short notice.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“We should have done our due diligence,” Richmond said. “I don’t approve of what was going on with the bidding war last week. We shouldn’t be in the business of buying up property like this.”

Jessica Olson mug

Olson

Other council members expressed concern about the history of the site and possible environmental contamination due its proximity to the former Mobil Oil tank field.

“There is contamination on this site,” said council member Jessica Olson, who noted a number of other structural issues and environmental concerns connected to the property. “We don’t know how deep the money pit could go on this.”

The Common Council could dip into a reserve fund, which holds a little over $19 million set aside for city emergencies, Kabat said in an interview prior to Thursday’s meeting. The city also could take out a loan that would be paid back with funds from Tax Increment District 17, where the property is located.

“This is what TIDs are for, for redevelopment,” said council member Phillip Ostrem.

Kabat said it’s too early to tell what will go at that site, but the city is looking into ways to fold the project into downtown master plans, as well as whether it could be part of Riverside North. Kabat said the city might demolish the existing building to make way for a public market, welcome center or another item of interest.

+52 From Tribune files: 52 buildings in the La Crosse area that no longer exist

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.