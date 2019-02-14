The city of La Crosse will move forward with parking benefit districts, despite council members’ trepidation, which they expressed Thursday during the regular council meeting.
The council voted 12-1, with council member Jessica Olson casting the dissenting vote, to approve an ordinance that will allow neighborhoods to decide to charge for parking on city streets and allocate a portion of the proceeds to community projects.
The ordinance doesn’t require any parking benefit districts, rather it puts the framework in place should the people who live in specific neighborhoods decide it’s the right thing for them.
Olson raised concerns that residents would not be guaranteed an on-street parking permit, saying she was worried someone could be stuck living somewhere without access to any parking.
“This case-by-case basis is just too arbitrary for me to be able to support,” Olson said.
Council member Gary Padesky disagreed that it was arbitrary, saying that the case-by-case consideration was simply to ensure that each permit-seeker was actually a resident.
Council member Andrea Richmond was concerned that the neighborhood associations didn’t have enough input, despite the idea coming from the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission; however, she appreciated that the creation of the districts require council approval.
Their fellow council member David Marshall admitted to also having reservations, saying he was sure there will be unintended consequences, but added, ““In the future, there’s nothing that says we can’t tweak this, that we can’t change it in ways that make sense.”
Council member Barb Janssen, a member of the NRC, as well as a member of the Grandview Emerson Neighborhood Association, spoke in favor of the ordinance, which she said would help address parking woes that have plagued neighborhoods for years.
“This may work great, it may have some bugs, but at least let’s provide that opportunity where if there is a group that wants to create a benefit district, they can try it,” Janssen said. “I think there are quite a few neighborhoods who would volunteer to be the guinea pig.”
Under the proposed ordinance, any neighborhood association representative, city elected official, or resident or property owner within the proposed district could apply for the creation of a parking benefit district.
The idea is that proponents can come up with a plan, figure out what improvements they want and what they want the boundaries to be, then bring that detailed plan to the city’s parking utility. The ordinance would require the request to go to the Board of Public Works and then before the public in a community meeting noticed to property owners within 500 feet of the proposed district and neighborhood associations.
The creation of the district would ultimately be up to the board and La Crosse Common Council.
The logistics as far as how the payments for parking would be collected and how those funds would be distributed have yet to be worked out.
Riverside North
The La Crosse Common Council also approved spending $1.23 million for 1.22 acres at the intersection of Copeland Avenue and River Bend Road that the city plans to transform into the entrance to Riverside North.
City planner Jason Gilman and the city’s legal department have been negotiating with JRD Ltd. for the property at 11 Copeland Ave., across from the Copeland Festival Foods, for years.
“It’s at the signalized intersection and it’s right at a bus stop, so in terms of a really strategic entryway or gateway into the site, this is the only one,” Gilman said.
Getting the land was critical for building the infrastructure for Riverside North, which is necessary as the city’s Redevelopment Authority works to turn the 65-acre parcel into a hub of redevelopment. The city hired Wired Properties, Short Elliot Hendrickson and Rinka Chung Architects last year to serve as master developers for the site, which officials hope to turn into a new neighborhood with housing, recreation and commercial uses.
The city went so far as to begin looking into the eminent domain process before finishing up the agreement.
“Instead of buying just the right-of-way we bought the whole thing, because the owner wanted to sell the whole thing,” Gilman said.
The land not needed for right-of-way will be developable land that the city will sell off to recoup at least a portion of the expense of the purchase.
LCF partnership
The city of La Crosse will partner with the La Crosse Community Foundation to manage money donated to city capital projects, starting with the All Abilities Trane Park project.
The partnership with the community foundation is designed to give the city dedicated funds for specific projects to send those donations to, taking advantage of the foundation’s existing infrastructure and long history of handling donations, plus its connections to other possible donors and supporters.
