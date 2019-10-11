The La Crosse Common Council Thursday adopted resolutions to purchase land that currently houses a title loan business on North Third Street, approved bids for the La Crosse Center renovation and OK'd plans to widen La Crosse Street.
Downtown building
After delaying the decision for a week to review material on the economic and environmental impact of the purchase, the Common Council adopted the resolution to purchase the title loan building at 621 N. Third St. for $600,000.
The resolution passed on an 8-5 vote.
Council members voting against the purchase were Andrea Richmond, Scott Neumeister, Jessica Olson, Martin Gaul and Doug Happel.
La Crosse Street
The Common Council gave Mayor Tim Kabat the authority to sign a state and municipal agreement to expand La Crosse Street from a two-lane road to three-lane, from Oakland Street to Losey Boulevard in a unanimous vote.
The reconstruction aims to lower the number of rear-end collisions in that area. The cost of the project, which also includes a new bike lane, is estimated at $6.1 million, with $2.5 million from state or federal funding.
La Crosse Center
Council members unanimously approved bids totaling more than $1.72 million for the La Crosse Center renovation Thursday.
The bids were from from Kish & Sons Electric for wiring for $14,912, Fowler & Hammer for concrete and handrails in the arena for $262,000, and Irwin Seating Co. for arena seating for $1.44 million.
