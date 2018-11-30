An proposed ordinance before the La Crosse Common Council would put some teeth behind state law that prohibits motorists from maneuvering around buses with their red lights flashing.
Tragedies in Indiana and Mississippi in October in which a total of four children total were killed while crossing streets to board buses have sparked worry among local parents, especially those whose children are dropped off along Losey Boulevard.
Mike Freybler, energy and transportation manager for the La Crosse School District, is working with La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh, state Sen. Jennifer Shilling and city council member Andrea Richmond to pass an ordinance Tuesday that would make it illegal for vehicles to pass a bus when its red warning lights are flashing.
Additionally, bus operators will be required to flash their lights and stop sign when passengers are boarding or leaving the bus in a place where traffic signals are not in place and must cross the street to reach their destination.
Wisconsin law already includes these rules, but each municipality is responsible for creating a local ordinance enforcing it. Freybler says while most drivers follow that guideline, it is technically legal for a car in La Crosse to maneuver past a bus with flashing lights, and GO Riteway bus driver Bob Kremer approached Richmond about local enforcement.
“That rule, years ago, was meant for rural areas,” Freybler said. “If the city passes this ordinance, the police can ticket people (who disobey). We’re working hand in hand with the city to get this passed. We’re doing whatever we can — our job is to make busing as safe as possible.”
The district’s transportation contractor, GO Riteway, is “constantly looking at things in their routing software” to create stops where students don’t need to cross a street, Freybler said. Drop-offs on Losey Boulevard are especially difficult, with little space to pull over. The ordinance will require drivers to stop at a distance of 20 or more feet behind a bus with flashing red lights, and remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or extinguishes the flashing lights, unless the operator approaches from the opposite direction on a divided highway.
“If we could prevent any accident from happening, especially with what has happened recently, by going forward with this, it’s something we really need to do,” Richmond said.
Parents and students are encouraged to go over the busing safety rules on the school district’s website.
