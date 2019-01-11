A pilot program to require drivers to pay for on-street parking near two La Crosse campuses is free to move forward after a Thursday decision by the city’s Common Council.
The council voted 12-1 to turn down council member Justice Weaver’s proposed ban on pay-by-phone parking near Western Technical College and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Weaver, who represents the UW-L campus on the council, cast the sole vote in favor of the ban.
The ban was proposed after the Board of Public Works in September gave the city’s parking utility the go-ahead to require drivers to pay $1 an hour to park on select streets around UW-L and Western. Under the policy, they will be required to pay by phone, either using a mobile app called Passport Parking or by calling 1-800-789-7593.
Weaver argued that the cost is onerous to students, many of whom live at or below the poverty line, and the city should have met with students prior to implementing the program.
Proponents of the paid parking program emphasized that parking is expensive for the city to provide and an inconvenience for property owners, adding that allowing paid on-street parking is necessary should the city decide to move forward with a parking benefit district ordinance proposed to go to the council next month.
Council President Martin Gaul, who served on the now-disbanded Parking Utility Board, said his experience convinced him of the necessity of charging for parking to offset the expenses associated with providing it to drivers.
“I firmly believe that parking isn’t free, and although I doubt or I have concerns with the approach that we’re taking on this particular program, I do believe we’re doing this on a trial basis and we need to start somewhere,” Gaul said.
Allowing the city to charge for on-street parking is a key part of allowing parking benefit districts, which are neighborhood-led efforts that charge for on-street parking and funnel those funds into projects in the district.
If it moves forward, neighbors will have the ability to get together and draw maps where they agree to charge for parking, and a portion of any revenue from that paid on-street parking will fund projects they choose to prioritize.
Council member Jacqueline Marcou said the students she talked to about this were more amenable to paying for parking if their fees benefitted their neighbors.
“Where this area is that we’re talking about, parking around UW-L, could that then be included in the parking benefit district?” Marcou said.
Kabat said it depends on how the people who live there define the boundaries of a parking benefit district in that neighborhood, but it’s a possibility.
Council member Andrea Richmond wanted to know how much of that revenue will benefit the parking district.
“Who is going to decide the money that’s coming in — if it’s 50,000 or whatever — what is the percentage that’s going to be going back to the neighborhoods?” Richmond asked
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat clarified that any revenue collected right now would go toward funding the parking utility; however, should the council approve the parking benefit district ordinance next month, the council would decide what percentage of funds go toward neighborhood improvements.
Council member Roger Christians said he wasn’t against charging for parking but suggested lowering the rate from $1 per hour to 50 cents per hour.
Kabat said that was something the Board of Public Works could address but cautioned against attempting to address those details in the council chambers.
“I don’t really believe that you all should try to set pricing. That’s why you pay professional staff to do that analysis,” Kabat said.
Gaul agreed, saying Christians' heart was in the right place but those decisions “are under the control of the Board of Public works and rightly so.”
Richmond added that it was a little late to change the rate after the city spent $2,700 on signs saying the rate was $1 per hour until 7 p.m.
However, she also said, “I think the Board of Public Works needs to do a little bit better job when they think about how this is going to affect the neighbors. I think having that until 7 o’clock was a mistake.”
Council member Doug Happel asked what he should do if he’s interested in stopping by the campus, but doesn’t have his phone on him.
“I would recommend you find another parking space,” Kabat said, adding, “This is a relatively new technology. The alternative is to have to make a significant capital investment to install pay stations, and the staff, before we would take that move, felt it would be good to at least test this out.”
The parking utility suggested the campus area for the pilot program, saying students were more likely to be adaptable to the new technology and carry cell phones to either pay through the mobile app or call the 800 number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.