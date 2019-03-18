The La Crosse Common Council will have decisions to make in the coming months as it weighs the pros and cons of several funding scenarios to pay off the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
Financing gurus Tom Kaleko of Springsted Inc., and John Mehan of Robert W. Baird and Co. presented some options Monday at a joint information session meant to explain what the different options would mean to city taxpayers as the city looks to fund a renovation and expansion of the city-owned convention center. While the project has received a $4.5 million state grant and the La Crosse Center has set aside $2 million in hotel room tax funds for the project, the city has committed to borrowing $35 million to pay for the remainder of the project.
“We look to try to minimize the property tax impact as much as possible by leveraging the room tax,” Mehan said.
Paying the debt off as quickly as possible was the other main goal.
They laid out alternatives that included issuing a combination of lease revenue and general obligation bonds or just general obligation bonds. Under a combination plan, the La Crosse Redevelopment Authority would own the La Crosse Center, issuing 40-year lease revenue bonds and collecting lease payments from the city’s room tax revenue that would go toward the debt. Meanwhile, the city would also issue 20-year general obligation bonds and pay that debt with room tax and property taxes.
The numbers assume room tax collections will increase 1 percent annually from the amount collected in 2018 and the equalized value of the city will remain constant at the 2018 level.
The plan also calls for all excess room tax funds to go toward paying off the debt sooner, with the goal being to pay the debt off by 2040.
“The approach here is we’re pooling revenues. We’re going to pay as much of the debt service as we possibly can from the room tax, then the balance gets paid from the property tax,” Kaleko said.
The other alternative would be to issue solely 20-year general obligation bonds for the entire debt associated with the project.
The maximum annual debt service payments would be lower with the combination plan, although interest rates would be higher.
The 2020 property tax impact per $100,000 of equalized value would range from an increase of $24 to $40, depending on whether the city raises the room tax to 10, 11 or 12 percent from the current 8 percent. The total property tax increase during the 20-year life of the bonds would range from $431 to $801 per $100,000 in equalized value.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat plans to ask the council to increase the room tax in April and approve a funding plan for the La Crosse Center in May.
“Is it a 20-year general obligation bond or is it the combination lease revenue/general obligation and the room tax amount and the discussion of the taxable and tax exempt: those decisions basically have to get resolved by May, so we can keep this thing moving,” Kabat said.
If the council declines to increase the room tax, Kabat will ask the Room Tax Commission to change the allocation of the current funds, he said.
“If there’s no support to increase it, what do we have to do to change the allocation to try to devote more room tax toward debt service,” Kabat said.
Council member Andrea Richmond was worried about the unknown, saying she was uncomfortable assuming that the room tax collection amount would increase with the rate. She wanted to know what would happen if the increase in room tax rate hurt local businesses and lead to fewer people staying overnight.
“Basically, we’re gambling on having that 10 percent room tax increase, so what happens if we don’t bring enough revenue in?” Richmond said.
Then the debt service payments would be paid by property taxes.
“If all failed, if all of a sudden you got zero room tax for some inexplicable reason, then this is your property tax exposure,” Kaleko said, pointing to a range from $2.32 million to $2.66 million per year.
The benefit of the lease revenue bonds is that they give the city the option of an additional 20 years to pay off the debt, so the annual debt service is on the lower end.
“You could pay off the revenue bond portion over a longer period of time. It gives you just a little bit of extra cushion for the worst case scenario,” Kaleko said.
Council president Martin Gaul said his fellow council members will have a lot to think about in the next two months.
“I think that’s really a key question that the council is going to have to talk about is whether it’s going to be taxable or non-taxable, which way we’re aiming,” Gaul said.
Non-taxable bonding would have lower interest rates, but it also limits the city’s options when it comes to future management contracts and naming rights agreements for the facility.
“It’s going to be interesting – it’s always been interesting – but it’s going to be interesting now that we’ve got some more solid numbers,” Gaul said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.