La Crosse County, 3rd district rural healthcare facilities receive millions in relief funds

Some two dozen La Crosse County rural healthcare entities, and dozens more facilities in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, will receive a total of over $28.4 million in federal relief funding during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Rep. Ron Kind announced the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Rural Payments, funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which are reserved for providers and suppliers serving rural beneficiaries of Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicare. Providers were able to apply for the funding between Sept. 29 - Nov. 3. Thus far Health and Human Services has processed around 96% of the more than 55,000 ARP Rural applications submitted.

The relief funding will help health care providers address staffing shortages -- through recruitment, retention, or salaries -- and make up for lost revenue and increased costs associated with COVID-19 such as N95 masks, ventilators, filtration systems and information technology.

"Our rural health care providers here in Wisconsin were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and many are struggling to recover,” said Kind. “I’m thrilled to see the American Rescue Plan working to provide badly-needed relief to these facilities and ensure our rural communities can continue to access high-quality care.”

Some funding recipients will be eligible for additional funding through the $17 billion Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4, for which they could apply for simultaneously with the ARP Rural Payments.

“In my 45 years working with rural hospitals in Wisconsin, I have never seen them as stressed by events outside of their control. Communities rely on the outstanding care they receive locally but many rural hospitals are struggling with crippling workforce shortages. The American Rescue Plan funding makes a critical difference for our rural hospitals and the patients they serve. We’re grateful to Rep. Ron Kind for helping to secure this critical relief and consistently advocating for rural health," said Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative Executive Director Tim Size.

Area entities, and the amounts received, include the following:

La Crosse

Bethany Lutheran Homes, $81,030.29

Colby Retirement Community, $4,645.49

Coulee Family Dental Llc, $622.20

County Of La Crosse, $203,721.80

Family & Children's Center, $27,866.11

Family Medical Supply And Cpap Store, $42,628.71

Gundersen Clinic, $1,414,912.45

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, $10,230,048.21

Lestone Senior Living Tomahawk Rcac, $3,378.54

Maple Tree Wellness, $500.00

Milestone Senior Living, $1,689.27

Milestone Senior Living, $500.00

Milestone Senior Living, $8,868.67

Mississippi Valley Physical Rehabilitation, $6,253.43

Peter Frandsen Pediatric Dentistry, $9,149.28

Tri-state Ambulance, $124,434.29

Tri-state Regional Ambulance, $129,670.01

La Crosse County

Achieve Solutions Inc, Holmen, $8,805.95

Active Chiropractic Clinic, Onalaska, $500.00

Allergy Associates Of La Crosse, Onalaska, $10,685.61

Coulee Health, West Salem, $500.00

Mississippi Valley Health Services Commission, West Salem, $41,494.06

Orion West Salem, West Salem, $43,913.88

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.