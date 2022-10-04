 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County 4-H hosts youth craft fair

La Crosse County 4-H is hosting its first ever youth craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Presbyterian Church in West Salem.

With 20 youth vendors, you’ll find some artwork, jewelry, woodworking, baked goods, and other goodies to take home.

Also the annual La Crosse County 4-H Art Exhibit is set up at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. The display will be available until Oct. 16 and the public is welcome to come view all the hard work 4-H youth have put into different art projects over the past year.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower 6 million young people in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. The extent of the national 4-H program needs a whole week to celebrate, and La Crosse County 4-H is excited to be a part of the festivities.

Anyone in grades K-13 can join 4-H. Visit at lacrossecounty4h.org or call 608-785-9593 for more information on how to get started. Follow on facebook,  too. 

