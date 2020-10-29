 Skip to main content
La Crosse County adds 110 COVID-19 cases Thursday
La Crosse County recorded 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 34.70% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Thursday's total is the first time in over a month that the county has reported more than 100 new cases of the virus; 108 cases were reported on Sept. 25.

The county has also now had 11 straight days with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on four of the past five days.

The county's weekly new case trend continues to rise and increased to 57.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 49.86 on Wednesday and 43.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,366, which grows to 4,527 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday's cases, 25 were people in their 20s, 19 were people ages 10-19, 17 were in their 50s, 14 in their 30s, 13 in their 40s and 10 in their 60s. There were four new cases of people ages 0-9, seven in their 70s and one in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates also continue to climb. The seven-day rate increased to 25.12%, up from 21.16% on Wednesday and 11.67% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 16.81%, up from 16.22% on Wednesday and 14.21% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 11.84%, while total deaths remained at 21.

