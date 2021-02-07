La Crosse County adds 12 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 73 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 14.12%.

The county has averaged 25.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 29.43 on Saturday and 61.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,905, which grows to 12,534 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, three were people ages 10-19, two were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s and one was in their 60s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain above 10%.

The seven-day rate is at 17.81%, down from 20% on Saturday and 30.04% a week ago; it is the first time since Oct. 27 that the county's seven-day positivity rate has been below 20%. The 14-day rate is at 25.02%, down from 25.28% on Saturday and 27.91% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.24%, and that figure is down from 19.27% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.