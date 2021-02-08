La Crosse County adds 13 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 80 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 13.98%.

The county has averaged 23.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 25.29 on Sunday and 53 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,918, which grows to 12,546 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, one was a child to age 9, six were people ages 10-19, one was a person in their 30s, three were in their 40s and two were in their 60s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday, though both remain above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 17.05%, down from 17.81% on Sunday and 27.54% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 23.15%, down from 25.02% on Sunday and 27.41% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.23%, which is down from 19.27% a week ago. No new deaths were reported by DHS, leaving that total at 74.