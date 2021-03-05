La Crosse County adds 14 COVID-19 cases Friday; over 39,000 vaccine doses given

La Crosse County recorded 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 78 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 15.22%.

The county has averaged 14.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 15.29 on Thursday but up from 11 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,291, which grows to 12,950 when including probable cases. DHS reported Friday that 159 of those cases are active.

Of Friday’s reported cases, two were children to age 9, one was a person age 10-19, five were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 60s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose for the fourth day in a row Friday, while the 14-day rate dropped slightly. The seven-day rate is at 13.77%, up from 12.66% on Thursday and 5.61% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 8.42%, down from 8.52% on Thursday but up from 8.25% a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total positivity dipped to 18.73%, which is down from 18.79% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 80.