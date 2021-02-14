La Crosse County adds 15 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 69 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 17.86%.
The county has averaged 17.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 17 on Saturday but down from 25.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 12,027, which grows to 12,671 when including probable cases.
Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, seven were people ages 10-19, three were in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s and two were in their 70s.
The county's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 12.41%, up from 12.09% on Saturday but down from 17.81% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 15.12%, down from 16.14% on Saturday and 25.02% a week ago.
Total positivity held steady at 19.14%, a figure that is down from 19.24% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.
Statewide, new reports of COVID-19 infections are falling.
DHS reported 503 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 782 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 1,058 daily cases.
There was one new death from COVID-19 reported Sunday. On Sunday, 3,683 tested negative.
Of the tests for COVID-19 conducted over the past week, 3.2% were positive for the disease, according to DHS. That rate has been declining since early January. The rate takes into account people who have been tested multiple times.
According to DHS, 1,152,025 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government as of Tuesday, an increase of 165,750 from a week ago. On Sunday, DHS reported that 707,966 Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose, representing 12.2% of the state population. As of Sunday, 239,442 people have received both shots in Wisconsin, completing the vaccination series.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 421 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday. A total of 25,302 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.6% of all positive cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 555,303, according to DHS. A total of 6,162 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.