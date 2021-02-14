La Crosse County adds 15 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 69 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 17.86%.

The county has averaged 17.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 17 on Saturday but down from 25.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,027, which grows to 12,671 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, seven were people ages 10-19, three were in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s and two were in their 70s.

The county's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 12.41%, up from 12.09% on Saturday but down from 17.81% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 15.12%, down from 16.14% on Saturday and 25.02% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 19.14%, a figure that is down from 19.24% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.

Statewide, new reports of COVID-19 infections are falling.